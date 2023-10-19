Royal Enfield to Triumph Motorcycles, best-selling sub-500cc bikes in September

Royal Enfield to Triumph Motorcycles, best-selling sub-500cc bikes in September

Oct 19, 2023

Royal Enfield Classis 350 is the best-selling motorcycle in India (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

The sub-500cc motorcycle market has seen a boost in competition with newcomers such as Triumph Speed 400, Harley-Davidson X440, and KTM 390 Duke. However, Royal Enfield remains the top dog with over 85% market share. The Classic 350 is the undisputed leader in this category, selling 26,003 units last month and holding a 31.21% market share. On the other hand, the recently launched Bullet 350 has shown significant growth, doubling its sales YoY with a 21.02% market share.

Triumph Speed 400 challenges Royal Enfield's dominance

Triumph Motorcycles's new 400cc motorcycles have made a splash in the market, selling 4,508 units and becoming the fifth highest-selling brand in the middleweight segment. With a 40.7% MoM growth, the British marque is now Royal Enfield's closest competitor in the 350cc lineup, outpacing established rivals from Honda, Jawa Motorcycles, and Yezdi. The Himalayan 411 sold 3,218 units last month but experienced a sales drop of 20.12% YoY and 16.55% MoM.

Honda's CB350 range and Jawa-Yezdi struggle to keep up

Honda's CB350 lineup sold 3,057 units last month but faced a significant decline of 23.19% YoY and an 11.57% MoM drop in sales. Jawa Motorcycles and Yezdi from Classic Legends sold a combined total of 2,427 units (retail), witnessing a modest MoM growth of 4.88%. The new versions of JAWA 42 offer incremental upgrades over their predecessors but still struggle to compete with Royal Enfield's dominant presence in the market.

KTM and TVS Apache 310 range experience sales decline

The KTM's 390 range, known as the single-cylinder performance king, sold 1,116 units last month but experienced a 25.9% YoY decline and a 30.53% MoM growth. Royal Enfield Electra 350 sold 804 units with an 80.74% YoY decline and a 66.13% MoM drop. The Apache 310 range from TVS Motor Company sold 340 units in September 2023, registering a 40.35% YoY decline but a strong 38.78% MoM growth. Honda's CB300 line sold only 124 units in total.