2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 to debut on August 30

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 20, 2023 | 06:36 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be offered with a 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, J-series engine (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has disclosed the launch date of the highly-anticipated 2023 Bullet 350. The iconic motorcycle is set to arrive on our shores on August 30. To recall, a near-production-ready mule of the upcoming bike was spotted doing test runs near the brand's facility in Chennai in a camouflaged avatar. Here's everything we know about the retro-inspired offering from the heritage bikemaker.

Why does this story matter?

Few automakers can keep the nostalgia alive. Royal Enfield ranks highly amongst those select few. The homegrown bikemaker has managed to keep the Bullet moniker going strong since its debut in 1931. However, with the implementation of stringent emission norms across the globe, the company has now decided to give the iconic motorcycle a complete overhaul with the new J-series engine.

The motorcycle will get wire-spoke wheels and a circular headlamp

The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will largely remain identical to its predecessor, barring a few modern design elements. The motorcycle will feature a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a metallic badge on both sides, a circular headlamp housing, signature 'Tiger Eye' pilot lamps, a wide handlebar, and a stepped-up seat with a neatly-integrated tubular grab rail. It will ride on wire-spoke wheels.

It will draw power from a J-series engine

The upcoming Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be offered with a 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, J-series engine from its best-selling model, the Classic 350. The motor will churn out 20hp/28Nm. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 5-speed gearbox.

The cruiser will come equipped with dual-channel ABS

The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will ensure the rider's safety with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the cruiser motorcycle would be carried out by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: How much will it cost?

Royal Enfield will disclose the pricing and availability details of the 2023 Bullet 350 on August 30. The motorcycle will carry a premium over the 2022 model, which was priced starting at Rs. 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The automaker expects the retro motorcycle to do good sales numbers, much like the Classic 350 and Hunter 350.

