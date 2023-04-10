Auto

What to expect from the 2023 Hero Karizma in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 10, 2023, 06:00 pm 2 min read

2023 Hero Karizma might cost around Rs. 1.3 lakh. Representative image (Photo credit: Hero MotoCorp)

Hero MotoCorp will revive its Karizma moniker in India sometime later this year. It should be retailed in two variants. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the vehicle has been spotted testing, revealing design elements such as a raised windscreen, fairing-mounted ORVMs, and a side-mounted upswept exhaust. So, what could the two-wheeler offer? Let us find out.

Why does this story matter?

The Karizma was launched by Hero MotoCorp (then Hero Honda) in India in 2003.

The two-wheeler was one of the brand's most popular models on our shores, but by 2014, the sales had declined considerably and it was discontinued.

Now, the brand is planning to revive the legendary moniker. Its sales will depend on whether it is priced competitively.

The bike will flaunt split seats and black wheels

The new Hero Karizma will bear an Xtreme 200S-inspired look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, a side-mounted upswept exhaust, a windshield, and fairing-mounted mirrors. The bike will pack an all-LED setup for lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster with support for navigation, and turn indicators with a hazard light facility. It will ride on stylish blacked-out wheels.

It might get a 25hp, 210cc mill

The upcoming Hero Karizma should run on a 210cc, liquid-cooled engine linked to a new 6-speed gearbox. The mill might generate a maximum power of around 25hp and a peak torque of around 30Nm.

There will be disc brakes on both ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2023 Hero Karizma will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It might also get single-channel ABS for better handling. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

2023 Hero Karizma: Pricing and availability

Hero will disclose the pricing and availability details of the 2023 Karizma in India at the time of its launch. However, the vehicle is tipped to bear a price tag of around Rs. 1.3-1.6 lakh (ex-showroom).