Auto

2024 Tata Nexon v/s 2023 model: What are the differences

2024 Tata Nexon v/s 2023 model: What are the differences

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 10, 2023, 03:10 pm 3 min read

Tata Nexon was the highest-selling SUV in India in 2022

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors will launch the new-generation version of its Nexon SUV in India sometime in 2024. The car will have a revised design and a revamped cabin with new features. It will be available with new engine options. So, how will the upcoming model be different from the one on sale now? Let us have a look.

Why does this story matter?

The Tata Nexon was India's highest-selling SUV last year. Maintaining pole position in such a competitive segment is tough due to the availability of a wide variety of offerings.

Thus, the brand has decided to give Nexon an upgrade in order to boost its sales. Once its new version debuts, it will rival the likes of Hyundai VENUE, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Kia Sonet.

The new car will have a Curvv-inspired look

The 2024 Tata Nexon will flaunt a Curvv-inspired appearance, featuring a full-width LED light strip on the bonnet, a narrow grille and headlamps, new wheels, connected taillamps with an X motif, and a window wiper which will be concealed beneath the rear spoiler. Meanwhile, the current model comes with a wide chrome-surrounded grille, five-spoke rims, and wrap-around taillights that are not connected.

It will get an RDE-compliant engine

The new Nexon will get an RDE-compliant 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that can run on E20 fuel. The mill makes 123.3hp of power and 225Nm of torque. The car may also retain the 1.5-liter diesel unit that puts out 113.4hp of maximum power and 260Nm of torque. Transmission duties should be taken care of by a 6-speed manual and a DCT gearbox.

A two-spoke steering wheel, floating-style infotainment system will be inside

The upcoming Tata Nexon will have a black and beige-colored cabin, featuring a two-spoke steering wheel, a revised dashboard, a center console with an armrest, and a wireless phone charger. It will house a new 7.0-inch digital driver's display, a floating-style 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and new toggle-style switches for climate control. We do not know if the vehicle will offer ADAS for safety.

Currently, the Nexon gets a 3-spoke steering wheel

The Tata Nexon on sale now offers a five-seater cabin with an electric sunroof, a three-spoke steering wheel, USB chargers, an air purifier, and ventilated seats. It houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the safety of the passengers, dual front airbags, electronic stability program, ABS, EBD, and reverse parking assist are offered.

What about pricing and availability?

The availability and pricing details of the 2024 Tata Nexon will be announced at the time of its arrival in India. It should cost more than the current model which begins at Rs. 7.8 lakh.