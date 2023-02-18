Auto

Ferrari LaFerrari's hypercar successor in the works: What to expect?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 18, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

Ferrari LaFerrari's successor will be backed by a hybrid V12 powertrain. Representative image (Photo credit: Ferrari)

Legendary supercar marque Ferrari has been developing a successor to its first-ever iconic hybrid hypercar, the LaFerrari in recent years. In the latest development, a test mule of the vehicle was spotted, albeit in a heavily camouflaged avatar. The carmaker is yet to publicly share a timeline on when this hypercar will arrive. We expect the four-wheeler to feature a hybrid V12 engine.

Why does this story matter?

Ferrari surprised the automotive world with the launch of its first-ever hybrid hypercar, the LaFerrari in 2013.

Touted as the spiritual successor to the legendary F40 and F50 models, the electrified coupe featured a Formula 1-sourced KERS system that provided extra power through an electric motor.

The Italian carmaker is now planning to introduce a V12-powered hybrid car, based on the LaFerrari model.

The hypercar will follow the brand's modern design philosophy

The upcoming Ferrari LaFerrari hypercar successor will follow the brand's modern design philosophy seen on the SF90 Stradale and the 296 GTB models. It will flaunt an aggressive front fascia with a sculpted bonnet, a front air splitter, a raked windscreen, sleek LED headlights, ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. The rear end will feature LED taillights and a large active wing.

It will be offered with a hybrid V12 powertrain

Much like the Ferrari LaFerrari, the upcoming hypercar will draw power from a potent hybrid V12 powertrain. The technical details of the coupe are yet to be disclosed by the carmaker. However, we expect it to get the 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated, V12 engine from the Purosangue SUV, along with an electric motor and F1-sourced KERS system for added electric boost.

The car will feature carbon fiber trims and bucket seats

The interiors of the upcoming Ferrari LaFerrari successor are under wraps. However, we expect the hypercar to feature a sporty two-seater cabin with carbon fiber trims on the dashboard and center console, racing-style bucket seats with multipoint harnesses, Alcantara upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, and a large infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags and ESC.

How much will it cost?

Pricing details of the upcoming Ferrari LaFerrari successor will be announced by the carmaker at its launch event, possibly in 2024. We expect it to carry a premium over its predecessor, which had a base price of $1,420,000 (approximately Rs. 11.75 crore) in the US.