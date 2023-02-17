Auto

Details of the 2023 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid leaked

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 17, 2023, 06:09 pm 2 min read

2023 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid will feature a mild-hybrid system (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese marque Yamaha is gearing up to reveal the 2023 iteration of the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid in India soon. Now, details of the mild-hybrid scooter have been leaked ahead of the official launch. The updated two-wheeler will now feature a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 125cc engine with an onboard diagnostics (OBD-II) system that monitors the emission levels in real time.

Why does this story matter?

Yamaha is one of the most sought-after brands in the Indian two-wheeler market if performance is the top priority.

The brand, primarily known for its racing DNA, introduced the Fascino on our shore as its first-ever lifestyle scooter.

With the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms right around the corner, the company is now updating its popular offering to comply with them.

The scooter will flaunt all-LED lighting and alloy wheels

The 2023 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid will retain the overall design of the outgoing model. It will flaunt an indicator-mounted front apron, an angular LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, a flat footboard, a blacked-out exhaust, a flat-type seat, a pillion grab rail, a tapered tail section, and a sleek LED taillamp. It will pack a semi-digital instrument cluster and ride on alloy wheels.

It will be backed by a 125cc engine

The 2023 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid will draw power from a 125cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with a Smart Motor Generator system. The mill will likely generate 8hp of maximum power and 10.3Nm of peak torque.

It will be equipped with Combined Braking System (CBS)

For the rider's safety, the 2023 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid should come equipped with a disc brake at the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) for improved handling characteristics. Suspension duties will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

How much will it cost?

The pricing details of the 2023 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid will be disclosed by the bikemaker in the coming weeks. We expect the scooter to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 77,100 (ex-showroom) in India.