Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 17, 2021, 11:34 am

Patent images of upcoming Ather e-scooter leaked

Ather Energy is working on a new electric scooter whose design and features have been revealed in patent images filed by the company. The pictures (courtesy RushLane) suggest that the two-wheeler will be larger than the Ather 450X and shall have a maxi-style design featuring a tall windscreen, an LED headlight, a wide seat, and black alloy wheels. Here are more details

Design

The scooter will have a flat-type single-piece seat

The upcoming Ather electric scooter will have a headlight-mounted front apron, a raised windscreen, a flat floorboard, a flat-type single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and chiseled side body panels. The two-wheeler is expected to pack a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and a full-LED setup for lighting. It will ride on blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information

The Ather 450X offers a range of 85km

The powertrain details of the upcoming Ather electric scooter are unknown. For reference, the Ather 450X packs a 2.9kWh battery pack and a 3.3kW electric motor. The setup delivers a combined output of 8.04hp/26Nm and a range of 85km/charge.

Safety

It should have disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the upcoming Ather electric scooter is expected to be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicle should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

How much will the new e-scooter cost?

The pricing and availability details of the upcoming Ather electric scooter in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it is expected to carry some premium over the 450X, which starts at Rs. 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom).