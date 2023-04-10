Auto

Honda recalls CB300R motorcycle in India: Know why

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 10, 2023, 12:41 pm 2 min read

The number of affected units has not been revealed (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has issued a recall order for the 2022 CB300R motorcycle in India. The total number of affected units has not been disclosed. According to the brand, a manufacturing defect with the engine's right crankcase cover might cause an oil leak and result in a potential fire hazard. Honda will replace the faulty part for free even if the vehicle does not have warranty.

What is the issue?

According to Honda, a manufacturing defect in the crankcase cover might dislodge the sealing plug because of the engine heat-induced low retention force. Once the plug comes off, engine oil may leak and cause a fire if it comes in contact with a hot surface on the vehicle. The rider/s may suffer injuries. Leaking oil may also make tires slippery.

What should bike owners do?

Honda has announced that it will notify CB300R owners about the recall. They will have to bring their vehicles to their nearest BigWing dealership for inspection and free replacement of the defective parts. Those buyers who are worried whether their bikes fall under the purview of the recall, should head to BigWing's official website and enter their two-wheeler's vehicle identification number (VIN) to check.

Check the features of Honda CB300R

The Honda CB300R has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, a side-mounted exhaust, a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels shod in tubeless tires. The bike gets disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, dual-channel ABS, inverted forks on the front side, and a seven-step adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

It runs on a 31hp, 286cc engine

In India, the Honda CB300R draws power from a BS6-compliant 286.01cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, four-stroke engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties. The mill generates a maximum power of 30.7hp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 27.5Nm at 7,500rpm. The bike can sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.35 seconds and delivers a mileage of around 30km/liter.

Honda CB300R: Pricing

In India, the Honda CB300R is available in a single fully-loaded variant and carries a price tag of Rs. 2.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The recall process for the vehicle will start from April 15 onward.