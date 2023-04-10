Auto

Tata Safari v/s Mahindra XUV700: Tech and ADAS features compared

Apr 10, 2023

Both cars come with an ADAS suite

Tata Motors recently introduced the 2023 version of the Safari in India. The flagship car has a stylish design, offers a long list of tech-based features, and gets an ADAS suite for ensuring the passengers' safety. In our market, the vehicle rivals the highly popular XUV700 from Mahindra. However, which one is a better choice? Let us find out.

What facilities are included in Safari's ADAS suite?

As part of the ADAS suite, the 2023 Tata Safari comes with 10 safety facilities in India. They include forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, high beam assistance, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, and door open alert. A lane change alert, a rear cross-traffic alert, and a rear collision warning system are also available.

The XUV700 also gets a host of ADAS facilities

In India, the Mahindra XUV700 is offered with adaptive cruise control that adapts the car's speed to vehicles in front and high-beam assist which switches headlamps to low-beam during oncoming traffic. Traffic sign recognition so that the four-wheeler does not miss the road signs, driver drowsiness detection, front collision warning, auto emergency braking, lane keep assist, and smart pilot assist are also on offer.

From multiple airbags to crash sensors

Tata Safari gets six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, crash sensors, electronic stability control, corner stability control, hill-descent control, and ISOFIX child safety mounts. It also gets follow-me-home headlamps and a 360-degree-view camera. The XUV700 is available with seven airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, EBD, a tire pressure monitor, crash sensors, electronic stability control, follow-me-home headlights, and a blindspot monitor.

What about tech features?

Safari comes with ambient mood lighting, auto climate control, auto-folding ORVMs, a nine-speaker JBL audio system, USB chargers, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for over 200 voice commands. XUV700 gets an Alexa-enabled panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker 3D sound system, a dual HD 'Superscreen' for the instrument cluster, and infotainment panel, USB chargers, and an air purifier.

Which one is better?

In India, the Tata Safari starts at Rs. 15.65 lakh and goes up to Rs. 25.02 lakh, while the Mahindra XUV700 falls in the price bracket of Rs. 13.45-25.48 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Both the cars are almost evenly matched but our vote goes in favor of the XUV700 as it offers a long list of features at a slightly lower starting price.