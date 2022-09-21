Auto

Mahindra XUV700, Thar become costlier in India: Check latest prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 21, 2022, 04:15 pm 3 min read

Mahindra Thar is equipped with Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has hiked the prices of the XUV700 and Thar in India for the third time this year. To recall, these SUVs had received a hike in January and April. Select variants of the XUV700 have become costlier by Rs. 37,000, while the prices of Thar have been raised by up to Rs. 28,000. This move is done to offset the rising input costs.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mahindra is considered as one of the most capable SUV manufacturers in India.

However, the homegrown automaker has been hit heavily by the global semiconductor shortage along with supply chain constraints, reducing its overall production capabilities.

And, now with waiting periods stretching over two years and the newest price hike, the sales of its popular models, the Thar and XUV700, will likely be dented.

SUV #1 Mahindra Thar is a lifestyle off-road-biased SUV

Mahindra Thar is now costlier by up to Rs. 28,000 for the AX(O) and LX MT variants. The SUV has Jeep-inspired looks and flaunts a clamshell bonnet, a black grille, a wide air dam, 18-inch alloy wheels, squared-out LED taillights, and round halogen headlamps. Inside, the cabin gets automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch infotainment system, dual airbags, ABS, and ISOFIX mounts.

Information It is offered with two powertrain options

The Thar is backed by a 2.0-liter, mStallion, turbo-petrol engine in two states of tune (147.9hp/320Nm and 147.9hp/300Nm), and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel unit producing 128hp/300Nm. Transmission duties are handled by either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox, along with a shift-on-the-fly all-wheel-drive system.

SUV #2 Mahindra XUV700 is a flagship SUV for the brand

Mahindra XUV700 has become expensive by up to Rs. 35,000 for petrol models and up to Rs. 37,000 for diesel trims. The SUV sports an all-LED lighting setup, a muscular bonnet, a chrome-slatted grille, roof rails, flush-fitted door handles, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the six/seven-seater cabin features ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment panel, seven airbags, and ADAS functions.

Information It gets petrol and diesel engine options

The XUV700 is fueled by a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel motor in three states of tune: 153hp/360Nm, 182hp/420Nm, and 182hp/450Nm, and a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine that generates 197hp/380Nm. The mills are mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

Pricing Mahindra XUV700 and Thar: Pricing

After the price revision in India, the Mahindra XUV700 retails at Rs. 13.45 lakh for the base MX (petrol) variant and Rs. 24.95 lakh for the range-topping AX7 AT AWD diesel model. The Thar now costs Rs. 9.8 lakh for the base AX Hard Top petrol trim and Rs. 16.03 lakh for the top-of-the-line LX AT Hard Top diesel variant (all prices, ex-showroom).