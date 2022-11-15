Business

Tata Motors partners with Cummins to develop hydrogen-powered vehicles

Nov 15, 2022

Tata Motors and Cummins have worked together for 29 years (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with US-based hydrogen technologies provider Cummins. As per the agreement, the firms will collaborate on the design and development of hydrogen-powered fuel cells, internal combustion engines, and battery electric vehicle systems for commercial vehicles in India. Tata claims the deal is in line with the country's vision of hitting net zero carbon emissions by 2070.

Context Why does this story matter?

Several automakers in India are searching for sustainable mobility solutions and Tata Motors is no exception. In fact, it is already selling electric vehicles to private users.

Now, the firm wants to introduce green mobility solutions for its commercial vehicles as well.

This will be done with the help of Cummins which spends $1 billion annually on research and development of green technologies.

History The two companies have worked together for nearly 30 years

In 1993, Tata Motors joined hands with Cummins to manufacture mid-range B series diesel engines for the former. The association has not waned over the years. In fact, India will be one of the first markets to receive Cummins' hydrogen engines. The US-based company claims that it will be an important technology to help drive decarbonization and fulfill India's Green Hydrogen Mission.

Information What kind of engines does Cummins sell?

Cummins sells the B6.7H hydrogen engine that makes 290hp/1,200Nm. The mill offers improved thermal efficiency, enhanced power density, and reduced friction loss. A hydrogen fuel cell engine for medium and heavy-duty trucks/buses is also available. It is offered in 135kW and 270kW modules.

Official words 'Tata Motors will indigenize cutting-edge hydrogen technology'

Tata Motors chairperson, N Chandrasekaran said, "Working with partners who share the same vision is essential for the transition to sustainable mobility and we are delighted to strengthen our long-standing relationship with Cummins for their next-generation, hydrogen propulsion systems." "We are excited to indigenize cutting-edge hydrogen technology to offer our customers an expanded portfolio of green and future-ready commercial vehicles," he added.