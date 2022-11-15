Business

Sensex rises to 61,872 points, Nifty crosses 18,400 mark

Nifty Midcap 50 ended at 8,675 points

The stock market closed on a positive note on Tuesday, with the Sensex rising by 0.4% to settle at 61,872.99 points, and Nifty going up 0.41% to end at 18,403.4 points. Meanwhile, the midcap stocks traded near the flat line with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 8,675.45 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Tuesday.

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY BANK, NIFTY PRIVATE BANK, and NIFTY AUTO, gaining 0.7%, 0.67%, and 0.64%, respectively. Meanwhile, Power Grid Corporation, ONGC, and ICICI Bank emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 2.32%, 2.15%, and 2.07%, respectively. Coal India, HDFC Life, and Grasim emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 5.99%, 1.09%, and 0.73%, respectively.

The Indian rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.19% to close at Rs. 81.1 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. Meanwhile, not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices. While the gold price settled at Rs. 51,003, the price of silver ended at Rs. 57,430. Coming to crude oil futures, the prices soared 0.49% to settle at $89.14 per barrel.

Moving on to Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 1.64% to 3,134.08 points, while the Nikkei plunged 0.1% to 27,990.17 points on Tuesday. However, the Hang Seng climbed 4.11% to 18,343.12 points. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 1.12% to 11,196.22 points.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is trading at $16,791.08 which is 0.15% up from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is up 0.08% and is now selling at $1,260.71. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $0.9991 (0.01% up), $275.92 (2.42% down), and $0.3393 (1.66% up), respectively. Finally, down 0.7% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.08731.

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.