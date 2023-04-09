Auto

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R to get cosmetic changes, improved hardware

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 09, 2023, 04:08 pm 2 min read

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R will ride on 17-inch wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Hero MotoCorp)

Hero MotoCorp might introduce the 2023 iteration of its Xtreme 160R motorcycle in India this festive season. It will surely witness a bump in prices. Now, a production-ready unit of the vehicle wrapped in camouflaged has been spied on, revealing key design elements, including blacked-out wheels and telescopic forks. Here's what we expect the upcoming motorbike to offer.

The new Hero Xtreme 160R is expected to get cosmetic changes, new features, and upgraded hardware.

The 160cc segment in India is highly competitive, and the improvements to the vehicle will help it in standing out in the market and boost sales.

The motorbike will rival the Bajaj Pulsar N160 and the TVS Apache RTR 160.

The motorcycle will flaunt 17-inch wheels

The 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R will sport a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, a side-mounted exhaust, and a high-set handlebar. The bike will pack an updated digital instrument cluster with new connectivity features, a full-LED setup for lighting, and will ride on 17-inch blacked-out wheels. It should store around 12 liters of fuel and weigh around 140kg.

It will deliver more mileage

The new Hero Xtreme 160R should retain the 163cc, air-cooled engine that generates 15hp of maximum power and 14Nm of peak torque. However, the mill should be BS6 Phase 2-compliant, and the acceleration and mileage figures should go up.

It will get a rear mono-shock unit

The upcoming Hero Xtreme 160R should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the sporty two-wheeler should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front end and a seven-step rider-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

What about its pricing?

Currently, in India, the Hero Xtreme 160R starts at Rs. 1.19 lakh and goes up to Rs. 1.3 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The upcoming version is expected to see a slight bump in costs.