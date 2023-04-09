Auto

2023 Suzuki Hayabusa v/s 2022 model: What are the changes

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 09, 2023, 03:14 pm 2 min read

The 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa gets a BS6 Phase 2-compliant engine (Photo credit: Suzuki)

Japanese automaker Suzuki has launched the 2023 version of its Hayabusa motorbike in India. It is already available at dealerships. As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive design, a long list of electronic riding aids, and a powerful 1,340cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine. So, how does the new model differ from its predecessor? Let us have a look.

The 2023 Hayabusa is Suzuki's first big bike in India to offer an OBD 2-compliant engine. The brand is yet to update the rest of its line-up here.

The new version of the two-wheeler has a head-turning appearance and incredible performance, which makes it more appealing to young buyers.

The vehicle is expected to rack up decent sales on our shores.

The bike gets 3 new shades

The 2023 Hayabusa has a muscular fuel tank, fairings with vents, a rider-only seat, a windshield, and dual exhausts. The bike packs an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, and rides on alloy rims. The new model gets three totally new dual-tone shades. They are Pearl Vigor Blue/Pearl Brilliant White, Metallic Thunder Gray/Candy Daring Red, and Metallic Matt Black No. 2/Glass Sparkle Black

The engine is now BS6 Phase 2-compliant

As opposed to earlier, the new Hayabusa gets a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 1,340cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that makes 187.4hp of power and 150Nm of torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

It now comes with power modes

The 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, launch control, traction control, hill-hold control, and anti-lift control. It also gets power and riding modes. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a link-type coil spring on the rear end.

2023 Suzuki Hayabusa: Price

In India, the 2023 version of the Suzuki Hayabusa carries a price tag of Rs. 16.9 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it Rs. 49,000 more expensive than its predecessor. Bookings for the vehicle are now open.