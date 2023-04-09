2023 Suzuki Hayabusa v/s 2022 model: What are the changes
Japanese automaker Suzuki has launched the 2023 version of its Hayabusa motorbike in India. It is already available at dealerships. As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive design, a long list of electronic riding aids, and a powerful 1,340cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine. So, how does the new model differ from its predecessor? Let us have a look.
Why does this story matter?
- The 2023 Hayabusa is Suzuki's first big bike in India to offer an OBD 2-compliant engine. The brand is yet to update the rest of its line-up here.
- The new version of the two-wheeler has a head-turning appearance and incredible performance, which makes it more appealing to young buyers.
- The vehicle is expected to rack up decent sales on our shores.
The bike gets 3 new shades
The 2023 Hayabusa has a muscular fuel tank, fairings with vents, a rider-only seat, a windshield, and dual exhausts. The bike packs an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, and rides on alloy rims. The new model gets three totally new dual-tone shades. They are Pearl Vigor Blue/Pearl Brilliant White, Metallic Thunder Gray/Candy Daring Red, and Metallic Matt Black No. 2/Glass Sparkle Black
The engine is now BS6 Phase 2-compliant
As opposed to earlier, the new Hayabusa gets a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 1,340cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that makes 187.4hp of power and 150Nm of torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.
It now comes with power modes
The 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, launch control, traction control, hill-hold control, and anti-lift control. It also gets power and riding modes. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a link-type coil spring on the rear end.
2023 Suzuki Hayabusa: Price
In India, the 2023 version of the Suzuki Hayabusa carries a price tag of Rs. 16.9 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it Rs. 49,000 more expensive than its predecessor. Bookings for the vehicle are now open.