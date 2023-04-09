Auto

This is what the next-generation INFINITI QX80 SUV might offer

Apr 09, 2023

The 2024 INFINITI QX80 will get a V6 mill. Representative image (Photo credit: INFINITI)

Nissan-owned luxury brand INFINITI should reveal the new-generation version of its QX80 SUV by year-end as a 2024 model. In the latest development, renders of the vehicle based on spied prototypes have emerged, revealing key design details. The pictures indicate that it will flaunt a trapezoidal grille, split-style headlights, and roof rails. It should be fueled by a turbocharged V6 engine.

Why does this story matter?

INFINITI claims that the upcoming QX80 will signal a "company reboot" and shall flaunt the firm's new design language.

The luxury vehicle has not received a generational update since 2010, and thus a revamp is necessary to hold the customers' interest.

The refreshed car should perform quite well in the global markets but sadly, it will not arrive in India.

The car will have flush-fitted door handles and full-width taillamp

The new INFINITI QX80 will have a boxy design, featuring a muscular hood, a chrome-surrounded trapezoidal grille, split-style headlamps, a massive air vent, and a skid plate. It will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, black pillars, flush-fitted door handles, and stylish multi-spoke wheels. A roof-mounted antenna, a window wiper, and a full-width taillamp will be available on the rear end.

It should get a V6 mill under the hood

The upcoming INFINITI QX80 is expected to get a turbocharged V6 engine in place of the 5.6-liter V8 mill present in the current model. However, the engine capacity and power figures are currently unavailable.

The SUV will flaunt heated seats and ADAS

The next-generation INFINITI QX80 should get an opulent cabin with leather-wrapped heated seats, noise-insulating glass, a head-up display, a massive center console with an armrest, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It might pack a digital instrument cluster and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags and an ADAS suite will ensure the passengers' safety.

What about its availability and pricing?

INFINITI will disclose the availability and pricing information of the next-generation QX80 at the time of its arrival. However, in the US, the four-wheeler should carry a premium over the current model which begins at $72,700 (around Rs. 59.5 lakh).