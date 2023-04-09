Auto

Tata Motors working on 2024 Harrier SUV: What to expect

Tata Motors working on 2024 Harrier SUV: What to expect

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 09, 2023, 10:23 am 2 min read

2024 Tata Harrier will get 2 engine options. Representative image (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors will launch the 2024 version of its Harrier SUV in India later this year. In the latest development, a test mule of the vehicle has been spied on, revealing important details about its design and interiors. The pictures suggest that it will sport tweaked bumpers and a new digital instrument cluster, among other highlights. Here's what to expect from the upcoming four-wheeler.

Why does this story matter?

The 2024 Tata Harrier will sport a refreshed look, shall offer new features, and will get more engine options.

The sales of the Harrier are steadily declining in India. At such a time, the introduction of its refreshed version should aid in boosting sales.

In our market, the SUV will take on rivals such as MG Hector and Mahindra XUV700.

The car will have LED headlights and shark-fin antenna

The 2024 Tata Harrier will have a lengthy bonnet, a sleek grille, triangular LED headlights, and a wide air vent. On the sides, it will be flanked by camera-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and new alloy rims. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, a window wiper, and wrap-around LED taillamps will grace the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Two engine options will be there

The new Tata Harrier will run on a 1.5-liter, turbo-petrol engine that makes 167.6hp/280Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel mill that generates 167.6hp/350Nm. The motors will be linked to a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

The SUV will get ventilated seats, ADAS

The 2024 Tata Harrier will get a spacious cabin with ventilated seats at the front and rear, USB chargers, a large center console, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a digital instrument cluster and a free-standing 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and an ADAS suite.

2024 Tata Harrier: Pricing and availability

The availability and pricing details of the 2024 Tata Harrier in India will be disclosed at the time of its debut. However, the car is expected to sport a starting price figure of around Rs. 14 lakh (ex-showroom).