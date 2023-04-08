Auto

What to expect from the new-generation Porsche 911 GTS

The new Porsche 911 GTS should retain the 3.0-liter, flat-six engine. Representative image (Photo credit: Porsche)

German automaker Porsche will introduce the next-generation version of its 911 GTS model by the end of 2023. In the latest development, a test mule of the four-wheeler sans camouflage has been found testing, revealing important design details. The images suggest that it will have new oval-shaped headlights, door-mounted ORVMs, and dual circular exhaust tips. It should retain the 3.0-liter, turbocharged, flat-six engine.

Why does this story matter?

The new version of the Porsche 911 GTS is expected to deliver better looks, more features, and improved powertrains in comparison to its predecessor.

The car should rack up decent sales in the overseas markets and might make its way to India via the completely built unit (CBU) route.

The competition in the luxury car segment will surely be raised.

The car will have black wheels and a rear wing

The new Porsche 911 GTS will flaunt a sculpted bonnet, oval-shaped headlamps, and massive air vents with horizontal slats. On the sides, it will be flanked by two doors, ORVMs, air scoops, flared wheel arches, and blacked-out multi-spoke wheels. A wing, sleek taillights, a bumper, and twin round exhaust tips will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Multiple powertrain options might be available

The upcoming Porsche 911 GTS should get a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, flat-six engine that makes 473hp/569.4Nm. The mill will be linked to a 7-speed manual or an 8-speed DCT gearbox. A hybrid powertrain might also be on offer.

Two seats will be offered inside

The new-generation Porsche 911 GTS should get a luxurious two-seater cabin with bucket-style seats, a center console that will divide the driver and passenger areas, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a new digital instrument cluster and a familiar-looking touchscreen infotainment panel. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.

What about its pricing and availability?

Porsche should reveal the new 911 GTS in the global markets before the end of this year. In the US, it should carry a price tag upwards of $107,550 (around Rs. 88 lakh).