Nearly 52,000 units of Kia Carnival recalled: Here's why

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 08, 2023, 02:22 pm 2 min read

The affected units belong to model years 2022 and 2023 (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has issued a recall order for 51,568 units of the Carnival car in the US. The affected units belong to the model years 2022 and 2023 and might be facing a problem with the auto-reversing function of their sliding doors. There have been nine confirmed injuries, involving children and adults. Car owners are advised to contact their local dealerships at the earliest.

What is the issue?

Kia thinks that passengers might be unaware of when the power sliding doors on the Carnival are closing, thus resulting in injuries. Allegedly, mishaps occurred because the doors failed to detect obstructions while closing. However, Kia has not discovered any fault. It is now introducing a software update that will reduce the doors' closing speed, and add two warning chimes while being closed.

What should customers do?

All Carnival units of the 2022 model year as well as those of the 2023 lot (up to February 22), fall under the recall's purview. The company will start notifying car owners from April 28 onward, and the recall and update process will be done free of cost. All concerned Carnival owners should head to their nearest dealerships and get their vehicles inspected.

Here's recalling the Kia Carnival

The Kia Carnival has a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air vent, sleek LED headlights, fog lamps, and LED taillamps. It is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it gets a spacious cabin with auto climate control, USB chargers, cruise control, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, six airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.

It runs on a 197hp, 2.2-liter engine

The Kia Carnival draws power from a 2.2-liter, turbocharged diesel engine that puts out a maximum power of 197.26hp at 3,800rpm and a peak torque of 440Nm at 1,750-2,750rpm. The mill is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. In India, the vehicle is BS6-compliant and delivers an ARAI-rated mileage of 14.11km/liter.

Kia Carnival: Pricing

In the US, the Kia Carnival carries a starting price tag of $34,465 (around Rs. 28.2 lakh). Meanwhile, in the Indian market, the vehicle begins at Rs. 30.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).