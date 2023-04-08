Auto

2024 Kia Sonet in the works: What to expect

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 08, 2023, 12:45 pm 2 min read

2024 Kia Sonet will get 3 engine choices. Representative image (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

South Korean automaker Kia Motors will unveil the facelifted Sonet by the end of 2023 and will launch it in India in early 2024. In the latest development, a mule of the vehicle has been spied testing with elements such as sleeker headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, and a tweaked bumper. It should get three engine options. Here's what to expect from the upcoming four-wheeler.

Why does this story matter?

The Sonet is one of Kia Motors' bestselling models in India and has been up for grabs here for nearly three years.

Now, the brand is giving the car a thorough update both inside and out, to boost its sales.

In our market, the updated vehicle will rival the likes of Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Hyundai VENUE.

The car will flaunt a black grille

The 2024 Kia Sonet will have a revised grille with a piano black finish, narrow headlights, and a revamped bumper with prominent fog lamp housings connected by LED DRLs. It will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and stylish 16-inch alloy wheels. A raked windscreen and vertically-positioned taillamps will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It will get 3 engine options

The new Kia Sonet might run on a 1.2-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol engine (82hp/114Nm) and a 1.0-liter, turbo-petrol mill (118.3hp/172Nm). A 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, diesel motor that makes 114.4hp of power and 250Nm of torque might also be available.

The four-wheeler will get a new dashboard

The upcoming Kia Sonet will get a 5-seater cabin with an updated dashboard, a revised center console, auto climate control, parking sensors, USB chargers, ventilated seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by six airbags, traction control, and a rear-view camera.

2024 Kia Sonet: Pricing and availability

Kia will reveal the pricing and availability information of the 2024 Sonet in India at the time of its debut. However, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model which begins at Rs. 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom).