All-new 2023 Hyundai VERNA confirmed for India; bookings open

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 13, 2023, 05:36 pm 2 min read

2023 Hyundai VERNA can be booked by paying Rs. 25,000

South Korean automaker Hyundai's 2023 VERNA sedan will be up for grabs in India by May. It can now be booked by paying Rs. 25,000. The brand has also shared teaser images of the upcoming car. The pictures suggest that it will have sleek headlamps, a full-width taillamp, and a sloping roofline. There will be no diesel engines under the hood.

Why does this story matter?

Hyundai will manufacture around 70,000 units of the next-generation VERNA per year. This indicates that the company expects a lot of demand for it.

The four-wheeler will be offered in four trims: EX, S, SX, and SX(O). It will be sold in India as well as in international markets.

Here, it will take on SKODA SLAVIA, Volkswagen Virtus, and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

The car will be offered in 9 colors

The new Hyundai VERNA will have a sloping roofline, a lengthy bonnet, a large grille with multiple creases, and sleek headlamps connected by a full-width LED light bar. It will be flanked by ORVMs, chrome lining around the windows, and alloy rims. Wrap-around LED taillamps with crystal-like inserts will grace the rear. It will be sold in nine color options.

Two petrol engine options will be offered

The 2023 Hyundai VERNA will run on a 160hp, 1.5-liter Turbo GDi petrol engine and a 1.5-liter MPi petrol mill. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT, and an IVT gearbox.

Five seats and ADAS might be offered inside

The upcoming Hyundai VERNA is likely to get a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring USB chargers, keyless entry, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The passengers' safety should be ensured by ADAS functions, ABS, EBD, and multiple airbags. It might also pack an IONIQ 5-like twin-screen infotainment setup with support for the newest connectivity facilities.

2023 Hyundai VERNA: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2023 Hyundai VERNA in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, it should cost more than the outgoing model which begins at Rs. 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom).