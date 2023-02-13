Auto

Yamaha updates its bike line-up in India with more features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 13, 2023, 03:40 pm 2 min read

All updated models have received a price hike (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched updated versions of five motorcycles in India. They include the FZ-X, MT-15, FZS, FZS-FI V4 Deluxe, and R15M. All the bikes are available with new features and color options and comply with the OBD-2 norms that will come into effect on March 31. However, there are no changes to the mechanicals of the two-wheelers.

Why does this story matter?

Yamaha is one of the most popular motorcycle brands in India with a market share of around 3.6%.

As part of the 2023 update, the brand has not only introduced new features on its vehicles but also raised their prices.

This hike quantum is between Rs. 1,000-4,000. Whether it will have any effect on sales remains to be seen.

Yamaha FZS-FI V4 Deluxe gets LED indicators

Yamaha FZS-FI V4 Deluxe has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, LED turn indicators, an LCD instrument cluster, and a single-piece seat. It is offered in Metallic Gray, Metallic Black, and Majesty Red shades. The bike runs on a 149cc, single-cylinder engine (12.2hp/13.3Nm) linked to a five-speed gearbox. For the rider's safety, there are disc brakes on both wheels, ABS, and traction control.

2023 Yamaha R15M offers split-style seats

The Yamaha R15M sports a clip-on handlebar, split seats, a windshield, LED turn indicators, and a TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity. It draws power from a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine (18.1hp/14.2Nm) paired with a six-speed gearbox. The rider's safety is ensured by disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling.

FZ-X, MT-15, and FZS come with traction control now

Yamaha has also introduced updates to its FZ-X, MT-15, and FZS motorbikes in India. All three are now available with LED turn indicators and get a traction control system for safety. In addition, the new MT-15 comes with dual-channel ABS, while the FZS gains Bluetooth connectivity. The FZ-X and MT-15 are available in new shades of Dark Matte Blue and Metallic Black, respectively.

How much do they cost?

In India, the Yamaha FZS models cost Rs. 1.27 lakh, the FZ-X is priced at Rs. 1.37 lakh and the new MT-15 carries a price tag of Rs. 1.68 lakh. Finally, the R15M costs Rs. 1.94 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).