Audi Q3 Sportback debuts at Rs. 51.4 lakh: Check features

Feb 13, 2023

Audi Q3 Sportback is offered in a single trim (Photo credit: Audi)

German automaker Audi has launched its Q3 Sportback coupe SUV in India. It is available in a single fully-loaded trim. As for the highlights, the car has a stylish appearance and an opulent cabin with a bevy of tech-based features. Under the hood, it draws power from a 2.0-liter TFSI turbo-petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 187.4hp.

The Audi Q3 Sportback is significantly costlier than the standard Q3 and is the first coupe SUV in its segment in India.

The car's good looks, long list of features, and decent performance will surely appeal to buyers on our shores.

Though the vehicle has no direct rivals, here it will take on the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and Volvo XC40.

The car has an octagonal grille and 18-inch wheels

The Audi Q3 Sportback has a sloping roofline, a lengthy bonnet, an octagonal grille, LED headlights, wide air dams, and LED taillights. It is flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke 18-inch alloy rims. Dimensions-wise, the car is 4,518mm long and 1,843mm wide. It is up for grabs in Turbo Blue, Navarra Blue, Glacier White, Mythos Black, and Chronos Gray color options.

It accelerates from 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds

Audi Q3 Sportback is fueled by a 2.0-liter TFSI turbo-petrol engine that makes 187.4hp/320Nm. The mill is linked to a seven-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The car sprints from 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds.

Six airbags and a sunroof are offered inside

Audi Q3 Sportback offers an Okapi Brown/Pearl Beige-colored cabin with ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, adjustable front seats, and a wireless charger. It houses a Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, TPMS, a rear-view camera, cruise control, and hill-start assist. Sadly, it misses out on ADAS.

Audi Q3 Sportback: Pricing and availability

In India, the Audi Q3 Sportback sports a price figure of Rs. 51.43 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available with a five-year extended warranty for a limited time period. Bookings of the vehicle are open.