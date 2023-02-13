Audi Q3 Sportback debuts at Rs. 51.4 lakh: Check features
German automaker Audi has launched its Q3 Sportback coupe SUV in India. It is available in a single fully-loaded trim. As for the highlights, the car has a stylish appearance and an opulent cabin with a bevy of tech-based features. Under the hood, it draws power from a 2.0-liter TFSI turbo-petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 187.4hp.
Why does this story matter?
- The Audi Q3 Sportback is significantly costlier than the standard Q3 and is the first coupe SUV in its segment in India.
- The car's good looks, long list of features, and decent performance will surely appeal to buyers on our shores.
- Though the vehicle has no direct rivals, here it will take on the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and Volvo XC40.
The car has an octagonal grille and 18-inch wheels
The Audi Q3 Sportback has a sloping roofline, a lengthy bonnet, an octagonal grille, LED headlights, wide air dams, and LED taillights. It is flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke 18-inch alloy rims. Dimensions-wise, the car is 4,518mm long and 1,843mm wide. It is up for grabs in Turbo Blue, Navarra Blue, Glacier White, Mythos Black, and Chronos Gray color options.
It accelerates from 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds
Audi Q3 Sportback is fueled by a 2.0-liter TFSI turbo-petrol engine that makes 187.4hp/320Nm. The mill is linked to a seven-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The car sprints from 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds.
Six airbags and a sunroof are offered inside
Audi Q3 Sportback offers an Okapi Brown/Pearl Beige-colored cabin with ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, adjustable front seats, and a wireless charger. It houses a Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, TPMS, a rear-view camera, cruise control, and hill-start assist. Sadly, it misses out on ADAS.
Audi Q3 Sportback: Pricing and availability
In India, the Audi Q3 Sportback sports a price figure of Rs. 51.43 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available with a five-year extended warranty for a limited time period. Bookings of the vehicle are open.