Auto

2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost showcased: Check top features

2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost showcased: Check top features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 13, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

Dodge Challenger Black Ghost gets an SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody kit (Photo credit: Dodge)

Iconic US-based carmaker Dodge showcased the "Last Call" special-edition Challenger Black Ghost at the Chicago auto show. The coupe is limited to just 300 units globally. The car pays tribute to Godfrey Qualls' 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T SE model that used the legendary '426 HEMI' V8 engine. Let's take a look at the top features of the muscle car.

Why does this story matter?

The Challenger is the most iconic moniker in Dodge's lineup since its arrival in the 1970s. The muscle car is primarily known for its powerful 5.2-liter V8 engine, which dominated various drag racing events in its era.

One such famous car, the original "Black Ghost" belonged to Godfrey Qualls from Detroit's Woodward Avenue area.

The carmaker is now paying homage to the icon.

Potent 807hp, HEMI V8 engine

The 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost is powered by a potent HEMI V8 engine that does duties in the standard Challenger model as well as the capable four-door sedan, the Charger. The massive 6.2-liter, Hemi, V8 engine churns out a maximum power of 807hp and a peak torque of 890Nm. The mill is mated to either an 8-speed automatic or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

A gator-skin vinyl roof

Staying true to the design of the 1970s era, the special-edition 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost flaunts a unique gator-skin vinyl roof. The company intended it to look similar to the original Black Ghost's vinyl soft-top roof. While the vinyl work is done for purely aesthetic purposes, it does enhance the overall appeal of the muscle car by quite a bit.

Tech-forward cabin with leather upholstery

On the inside, the 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost features a tech-forward four-seater cabin. It has premium Alcantara and Laguna leather upholstery on the seats, dashboard, door trims, multifunctional steering wheel, red carbon fiber bezels, a suede headliner, and a special 'Black Ghost' badge. A semi-digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connectivity options are also offered.

It gets a special 'Pitch Black' paint scheme

To separate the limited-edition 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost from the regular model, the company has painted the muscle car in a special 'Pitch Black' color scheme. While the unique paint job lends the coupe a stealthy look, it also accentuates the chrome-finished components such as the fuel-filler cap and the badging on the hood and the front quarter panels.