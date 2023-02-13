2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost showcased: Check top features
Iconic US-based carmaker Dodge showcased the "Last Call" special-edition Challenger Black Ghost at the Chicago auto show. The coupe is limited to just 300 units globally. The car pays tribute to Godfrey Qualls' 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T SE model that used the legendary '426 HEMI' V8 engine. Let's take a look at the top features of the muscle car.
Why does this story matter?
- The Challenger is the most iconic moniker in Dodge's lineup since its arrival in the 1970s. The muscle car is primarily known for its powerful 5.2-liter V8 engine, which dominated various drag racing events in its era.
- One such famous car, the original "Black Ghost" belonged to Godfrey Qualls from Detroit's Woodward Avenue area.
- The carmaker is now paying homage to the icon.
Potent 807hp, HEMI V8 engine
The 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost is powered by a potent HEMI V8 engine that does duties in the standard Challenger model as well as the capable four-door sedan, the Charger. The massive 6.2-liter, Hemi, V8 engine churns out a maximum power of 807hp and a peak torque of 890Nm. The mill is mated to either an 8-speed automatic or a 6-speed manual gearbox.
A gator-skin vinyl roof
Staying true to the design of the 1970s era, the special-edition 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost flaunts a unique gator-skin vinyl roof. The company intended it to look similar to the original Black Ghost's vinyl soft-top roof. While the vinyl work is done for purely aesthetic purposes, it does enhance the overall appeal of the muscle car by quite a bit.
Tech-forward cabin with leather upholstery
On the inside, the 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost features a tech-forward four-seater cabin. It has premium Alcantara and Laguna leather upholstery on the seats, dashboard, door trims, multifunctional steering wheel, red carbon fiber bezels, a suede headliner, and a special 'Black Ghost' badge. A semi-digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connectivity options are also offered.
It gets a special 'Pitch Black' paint scheme
To separate the limited-edition 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost from the regular model, the company has painted the muscle car in a special 'Pitch Black' color scheme. While the unique paint job lends the coupe a stealthy look, it also accentuates the chrome-finished components such as the fuel-filler cap and the badging on the hood and the front quarter panels.