Sketch of a long-nose Buick hatchback revealed: Check design

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 12, 2023, 05:26 pm 2 min read

The Buick hatchback sketch looks similar to the Wildcat EV concept. Representative image (Photo credit: Buick)

US-based automaker Buick has showcased a sketch of a possible upcoming hatchback on GM Design's Instagram page. The design is penned by the brand's senior exterior designer Geoffrey Richmond. The hatchback flaunts a design language similar to the one seen on the Wildcat EV concept which was unveiled in June last year. The carmaker has not confirmed any upcoming hatchback as of now.

Buick is one of the premium carmakers in the US market. The brand has a rich history of over 120 years and is known for producing some of the finest V6 and V8-engined models in the country.

The carmaker recently showcased the Wildcat EV concept as a part of its futuristic design philosophy.

The newest sketch is likely a design study as well.

The hatchback features a sloping roofline and a sleek grille

The sketch of the Buick hatchback is based on the brand's modern design language and flaunts a long and sculpted hood, a sleek chromed grille, sweptback headlamps, an air splitter, and a sloping roofline. The hatchback is flanked on the sides by flared wheel arches and designer alloy wheels. The rear end of the car is graced by high-mounted, wrap-around taillights.

It will likely be backed by an electric powertrain

The technical details of the Buick hatchback have not been revealed by the carmaker, as the vehicle is still in the early design phase. However, we expect it to get a capable electric motor mated to a large battery pack.

The car will feature a spacious, tech-forward cabin

The interiors of the Buick hatchback are under wraps. However, we expect the car to feature a spacious, tech-forward cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, upholstery made using premium yet sustainable materials, multi-color ambient lighting, automatic climate control, yoke-style steering, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and a large touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety should be ensured by various ADAS functions.

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the Buick hatchback will be finalized by the automaker, once the car heads to production. As of now, the car is merely a design study, with no immediate plans to go into the concept stage.