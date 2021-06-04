2022 Buick Enclave SUV, with refreshed looks and interiors, revealed

Buick reveals its 2022 Enclave SUV

US automaker Buick has revealed the 2022 iteration of its Enclave SUV. It will not come to India. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a refreshed design and a spacious cabin with a host of safety options. It draws power from a 3.6-liter V6 engine linked to a 9-speed AMT gearbox for handling transmission duties. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a large chromed grille

The 2022 Buick Enclave has an imposing look, featuring a muscular hood, a large chromed grille, sleek LED DRLs, refreshed bumpers, and eye-shaped headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer 20-inch wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a shark fin antenna, and a window wiper are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It is fueled by a 310hp, 3.6-liter engine

The 2022 Buick Enclave draws power from a 3.6-liter V6 engine that generates a maximum power of 310hp. The mill is linked to a 9-speed AMT gearbox and a front-wheel-drive or an optional all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

The vehicle has ventilated front seats and adaptive cruise control

Depending on the trim, the vehicle has a 7-seater cabin, featuring a center console with a push-button electronic transmission gear selector, ventilated front seats with massage function, premium soft-touch materials, and adaptive cruise control. It offers an infotainment console with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. For safety, multiple airbags, automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and rear parking sensors are available.

Information

2022 Buick Enclave: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2022 Buick Enclave are yet to be revealed. However, in the US, it should carry some premium over the outgoing model which starts at $40,000 (around Rs. 29.1 lakh).