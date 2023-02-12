Auto

Top features of BMW X5: Mild-hybrid tech to 8th-generation iDrive

2024 BMW X5 features LED taillamps with fiber-optic elements (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW has taken the wraps off the 2024 version of the X5. The production of the updated SUV is expected to begin in April this year. The luxurious four-wheeler gets a redesigned front fascia and tech-loaded cabin with various ADAS functions. It is also offered with a choice of multiple hybrid engines. Let's take a look at its top features.

The X5 is one of the best-selling models from the "X" range of SUVs from BMW. Since its arrival in 1999, the mid-size luxury SUV model has been underpinned by a monocoque chassis to offer better ride and handling characteristics.

The 2024 iteration of the four-wheeler follows the brand's modern design philosophy and features a bold-looking kidney grille and an eighth-generation iDrive system.

Capable hybrid powertrain options

The 2024 BMW X5 is offered with either a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-six engine with an electric motor (483hp/700Nm), a 3.0-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol motor with mild-hybrid assistance (375hp/519Nm), or a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 unit with a 48V mild-hybrid system (523hp/750Nm). Transmission duties on all three power units are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox, along with an optional "xDrive" all-wheel-drive system.

An 8th-generation iDrive system

The 2024 BMW X5 is equipped with the brand's newest iDrive 8 system. In its eighth-generation avatar, the system comprises an expansive, curved dual-screen setup with a 12.3-inch unit for the instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch one for the infotainment panel. The system supports voice commands and Bluetooth connectivity, along with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay for added functionality and convenience.

An expansive safety suite

The 2024 BMW X5 comes equipped with an expansive suite of active and passive safety tech. The SUV features multiple airbags, Parking Assistant Professional with a rear-view camera, an electronic vehicle immobilizer, side-impact protection, and an electric parking brake with an auto-hold function. Radar and ultrasonic sensor-based Highway Assistant, Dynamic Stability Control, Attentiveness Assistance, and ABS with Cornering Brake Control are also offered.

A futuristic and age-less design language

The 2024 BMW X5 follows the brand's modern design philosophy. The SUV flaunts a long and sculpted bonnet, new-age kidney grille with chrome surrounds, sleek-looking adaptive LED headlights with integrated C-shaped DRLs, a wide air dam, chrome-lined windows, indicator-mounted ORVMs, silvered roof rails, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end gets wrap-around LED taillamps with fiber-optic elements.