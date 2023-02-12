Hyundai CRETA's turbo-petrol variants axed in India: Here's why
Ahead of the implementation of the RDE norms, South Korean automotive giant Hyundai has discontinued the 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine-powered variants, of the CRETA model in India. The engine was available in the S and SX(O) trim levels only. The capable powertrain will likely be replaced by a new-generation 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit that the automaker has been seen testing on our shores in recent months.
Why does this story matter?
- One of the top three carmakers in India, Hyundai has been steadily updating its entire lineup to comply with the upcoming BS6 stage 2 emission norms.
- The carmaker has been focusing on improving its highest-selling powertrains to reduce any delays due to the unavailability of the motors.
- With an overall lukewarm response to the 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine, the automaker has decided to axe it.
The SUV flaunts silvered skid plates and 17-inch alloy wheels
The Hyundai CRETA flaunts a long and sculpted bonnet, a gloss black grille, tri-beam LED headlights with split-type DRLs, silvered skid plates, a raked windscreen, and wide air dams. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Split-style LED taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.
It is available with multiple powertrain options
With the discontinuation of the 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill, the Hyundai CRETA is now offered with a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol engine (113hp/144Nm) and a 1.5-liter, turbo-diesel motor (113hp/250Nm). Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and an iVT gearbox.
The car features an electric sunroof and six airbags
On the inside, the Hyundai CRETA has a spacious five-seater cabin and features an all-black dashboard, premium leatherette upholstery, an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, blue-colored ambient lighting, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV houses a 10.24-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, and EBD.
Hyundai CRETA: Pricing
Apart from the turbo-petrol variants, the rest of the Hyundai CRETA lineup remains unchanged. The SUV costs Rs. 10.64 lakh for the base E model, and Rs. 18.68 lakh for the range-topping SX(O) Knight Diesel AT version (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.