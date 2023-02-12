Auto

Hyundai CRETA's turbo-petrol variants axed in India: Here's why

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 12, 2023, 04:16 pm 2 min read

Hyundai CRETA is one of the brand's best-selling SUVs in India (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Ahead of the implementation of the RDE norms, South Korean automotive giant Hyundai has discontinued the 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine-powered variants, of the CRETA model in India. The engine was available in the S and SX(O) trim levels only. The capable powertrain will likely be replaced by a new-generation 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit that the automaker has been seen testing on our shores in recent months.

Why does this story matter?

One of the top three carmakers in India, Hyundai has been steadily updating its entire lineup to comply with the upcoming BS6 stage 2 emission norms.

The carmaker has been focusing on improving its highest-selling powertrains to reduce any delays due to the unavailability of the motors.

With an overall lukewarm response to the 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine, the automaker has decided to axe it.

The SUV flaunts silvered skid plates and 17-inch alloy wheels

The Hyundai CRETA flaunts a long and sculpted bonnet, a gloss black grille, tri-beam LED headlights with split-type DRLs, silvered skid plates, a raked windscreen, and wide air dams. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Split-style LED taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.

It is available with multiple powertrain options

With the discontinuation of the 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill, the Hyundai CRETA is now offered with a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol engine (113hp/144Nm) and a 1.5-liter, turbo-diesel motor (113hp/250Nm). Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and an iVT gearbox.

The car features an electric sunroof and six airbags

On the inside, the Hyundai CRETA has a spacious five-seater cabin and features an all-black dashboard, premium leatherette upholstery, an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, blue-colored ambient lighting, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV houses a 10.24-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Hyundai CRETA: Pricing

Apart from the turbo-petrol variants, the rest of the Hyundai CRETA lineup remains unchanged. The SUV costs Rs. 10.64 lakh for the base E model, and Rs. 18.68 lakh for the range-topping SX(O) Knight Diesel AT version (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.

