2023 Yamaha YZF-R25 breaks cover with new color schemes, features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 12, 2023, 03:00 pm 2 min read

2023 Yamaha YZF-R25 flaunts an all-LED lighting setup

Japanese marque Yamaha has unveiled the 2023 version of the YZF-R25 for the global markets. The supersport motorcycle is now available in three new color schemes: Black Metallic, Racing Blue, and Deep Purplish Blue Metallic. The updated quarter-liter bike now features an all-LED lighting setup as standard. It is backed by a 249cc, parallel-twin engine that develops 35hp of power.

Why does this story matter?

The R25 model has always been looked at by novice riders as a stepping stone into the middleweight segment.

The bike offers the right balance between power and handling characteristics, making it both easy to understand and master in a short duration.

The MY-2023 model offers an optional quickshifter to enhance its sporty nature and make it better for racetracks as well.

The motorcycle flaunts twin-pod LED headlights and 17-inch alloy wheels

The 2023 Yamaha YZF-R25 retains the overall silhouette of the modern "YZF-R" range. It flaunts an upright windscreen, full fairing with integrated indicators, fairing-mounted rear-view mirrors, twin-pod LED headlamp units, a muscular fuel tank, clip-on handlebar, split-style seats, rear-set footpegs, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. The motorcycle packs a digital instrument console and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

It is offered with a 35hp parallel-twin engine

The 2023 Yamaha YZF-R25 draws power from a 249cc, liquid-cooled, 8-valve, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, with an optional quickshifter. The high-revving mill generates a maximum power of 35hp at 12,000rpm and a peak torque of 23Nm at 10,000rpm.

It comes equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, the 2023 Yamaha YZF-R25 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better ride and handling characteristics. The suspension duties on the supersport are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

2023 Yamaha YZF-R25: Pricing

Touted as the "superbike that you can ride every day," the 2023 Yamaha YZF-R25 will set you back by JPY 6,90,800 (approximately Rs. 4.33 lakh) in the bikemaker's home market. It is an entry-level model in the middleweight supersport segment.