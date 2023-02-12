Auto

Okaya Faast F3 v/s Ola S1 Air: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 12, 2023, 10:43 am 3 min read

Both EVs ride on 12-inch steel wheels

Delhi-based EV maker Okaya has launched its newest e-scooter, the Faast F3, in India with a sticker price of Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom). At that price point, it aims to take down Ola Electric's most affordable EV, the S1 Air, in the entry-level segment. While the former gets all-new swappable dual batteries, the latter is offered with three battery pack options. Which is better?

Why does this story matter?

The electric two-wheeler segment has witnessed a slew of launches in recent years. The newest to join the list is the Faast F3 from the homegrown EV startup Okaya.

It packs all-new swappable dual batteries with a combined capacity of 3.53kWh.

However, segment leader and rival Ola Electric has also updated its S1 Air with new battery packs of 2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh capacities.

Ola S1 Air looks more pleasing to the eye

Okaya Faast F3 features an apron-mounted LED headlamp with integrated DRLs, sharp-looking mirrors, a flat footboard, a single-piece grab rail, and a fully-digital instrument cluster. Ola S1 Air flaunts an indicator-mounted front apron, a smiley-shaped dual-pod LED headlight, a flat footboard with a rubberized mat, a tubular grab rail, and a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster. Both scooters ride on 12-inch steel wheels.

Ola S1 Air packs a more powerful electric motor

Okaya Faast F3 draws power from a hub-mounted BLDC 2.5kW electric motor linked to a 3.53kWh swappable dual battery setup. Ola S1 Air is backed by a 4.5kW hub-mounted electric motor paired with either a 2kWh, 3kWh, or 4kWh battery pack. The former promises a range of up to 125km, while the latter does 85km, 125km, and 165km respectively, on a single charge.

Both scooters come equipped with a combined braking system (CBS)

In terms of rider safety, both the Okaya Faast F3 and Ola S1 Air are equipped with drum brakes on both wheels, along with Combined Braking System (CBS) for improved braking performance. Suspension duties on both scooters are handled by telescopic forks on the front. The former gets a mono-shock unit, while the latter has dual shock absorbers at the rear.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Okaya Faast F3 will set you back by Rs. 99,999, while the Ola S1 Air ranges between Rs. 84,999 and Rs. 1,09,999 (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Ola S1 Air is a better choice of the two, as it offers futuristic looks, a powerful electric motor, and multiple battery pack options, making it a value-for-money proposition.