KTM showcases 1290 Super Duke R, 890 Adventure R bikes

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 02, 2022, 07:35 pm 3 min read

2023 KTM 1290 Super Duke R features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: KTM)

Austrian marque KTM has started its 2022 India Bike Week's (IBW's) outing with a bang. The automaker has showcased the 2023 1290 Super Duke R and the 2023 890 Adventure R models. Both big bikes are kept on display at the KTM stand and are likely being used to gauge the reaction of the people visiting the motor show in Goa.

Why does this story matter?

KTM is considered one of the most popular brands around the world. The bikemaker is known for providing performance-oriented motorcycles at relatively affordable price points for the general masses.

The 1290 Super Duke R and the 890 Adventure R are two of the most sought-after motorcycles in the streetfighter and ADV segments, respectively.

Their 2023 iterations get a few mechanical and design upgrades.

KTM 890 Adventure R is inspired by Dakar race bikes

The 2023 KTM 890 Adventure R flaunts a prominent beak, an upright windscreen, an LED headlamp, split-type DRLs, a sloping fuel tank, a bash plate, a side-slung exhaust, a slim LED taillight, a 5.0-inch TFT console, and wire-spoke wheels. For rider safety, it gets "WP XPLOR" suspension units, cornering ABS, traction control with 6-axis IMU, ride-by-wire throttle, and off-road riding modes.

It is backed by an 889cc, parallel-twin engine

The 2023 KTM 890 Adventure R is fueled by an 889cc, 8-valve, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 103hp and a peak torque of 100Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox, along with PASC anti-hopping clutch.

KTM 1290 Super Duke R is a track-focused streetfighter

The 2023 KTM 1290 Super Duke R has an aggressive design language and sports an angular LED headlight with DRLs, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, a muscular fuel tank, adaptive LED brake lights, a full-color 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, and 17-inch forged alloy wheel. Safety is ensured by fully-adjustable "WP APEX PRO" suspensions, disc brakes, cornering ABS, and multiple riding modes.

It is offered with 178hp, 1,301cc V-twin engine

The KTM 1290 Super Duke R is backed by a 1,301cc, liquid-cooled, 75-degree V-twin engine that develops 177.5hp of maximum power and 140Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox with PASC slipper clutch and bi-directional quickshifter.

How much do they cost?

While both 890 Adventure R and 1290 Super Duke R have been revealed in multiple global markets, KTM is yet to announce their pricing. The brand has no plans to bring the big bikes to India as of now. However, their appearance at the 2022 India Bike Week has surely got us excited.