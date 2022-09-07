Auto

Hyundai VENUE N Line v/s Kia Sonet X-Line: A comparison

Both the Hyundai VENUE N Line and Kia Sonet X-Line run on 16-inch alloy wheels

Hyundai has launched the sporty N Line version of the VENUE in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 12.16 lakh. The compact SUV features a few cosmetic updates and mechanical tweaks to up its appeal. The four-wheeler goes up against its cousin, the Sonet X-Line from Kia Motors, which starts at Rs. 13.4 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Which one is better?

Exteriors The Sonet X-Line is visually more appealing

Hyundai VENUE N Line has sporty red accents, a muscular bonnet, a dark chrome grille, projector LED headlights, silver skid plates, and connected LED taillights. Kia Sonet X-Line flaunts a Matte Graphite paint job, a gloss black tiger nose grille, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, blacked-out skid plates, and wrap-around LED taillights. Both the cars roll on 16-inch designer alloy wheels.

Performance Kia Sonet X-Line is offered with two powertrain options

The VENUE N Line is backed by a 1.0-liter, turbocharged petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 118hp and a peak torque of 172Nm. The Sonet X-Line gets a 1.5-liter diesel motor that develops 113hp/250Nm and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit that makes 118hp/172Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed torque converter automatic (Sonet diesel) and a 7-speed DCT gearbox (both).

Interiors Hyundai VENUE N Line features reclining rear seats

The VENUE N Line features an all-black interior with red trims and "N" badging, automatic climate control, reclining rear seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with support for Amazon Alexa. The Sonet X-Line has dual-tone interiors, leatherette seats with orange stitching, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel. Both cars get multiple airbags.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, the Hyundai VENUE N Line ranges between Rs. 12.16 lakh and Rs. 13.15 lakh, while the Kia Sonet X-Line is available between Rs. 13.4 lakh and Rs. 14 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). While the VENUE looks modern with futuristic design elements, our vote goes in favor of the Sonet for its overall aggressive looks, larger infotainment panel, and frugal diesel engine.