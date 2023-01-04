Auto

Tata Motors to showcase CURVV, AVINYA concepts at Auto Expo

Tata Motors to showcase CURVV, AVINYA concepts at Auto Expo

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 04, 2023, 11:58 am 2 min read

Tata CURVV concept rolls on designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors will be showcasing the futuristic CURVV and AVINYA concepts to the general public for the first at the upcoming Auto Expo this month. To recall, the brand took the wraps off the concept vehicles last year, incorporating the new design philosophy adopted by the automaker. The CURVV and AVINYA are based on the Gen 2 and Gen 3 EV architecture, respectively.

Why does this story matter?

Touted as a torch-bearer of affordable electric mobility in India, Tata Motors currently holds the largest share of the EV market with its popular Nexon EV range.

The brand has been bullish on electric cars and is planning to introduce at least one new EV every two years from 2025 onward.

The Punch EV might also make an appearance at the Auto Expo 2023.

Tata CURVV: A futuristic coupe-SUV concept

The Tata CURVV concept showcases the new design philosophy for future electric vehicles from the carmaker. It flaunts an all-LED lighting setup, sleek minimalist design on the exteriors as well as interiors, coupe-like sloping roofline, and two screens for the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment panel. Based on the 'GEN 2 EV' architecture, it will get fast charging and vehicle-to-vehicle charging capabilities.

Tata AVINYA: A luxurious electric sedan concept

The Tata AVINYA concept looks quite striking with a full-length LED light bar at the front side and a T-shaped full-width LED taillamp at the rear end. The sedan features large suicide doors, a plush rear bench seat, yoke-style steering wheel, and a steering wheel-mounted instrument console. It promises more than 500km of range on a single charge, using the 'Gen 3 EV' architecture.

What else will be showcased at the Auto Expo?

Apart from the two futuristic concepts, Tata Motors might also be showcasing the updated iterations of the Harrier and Safari SUVs with ADAS functions, along with a production-ready version of the Punch EV or its CNG-powered counterpart, although there is no official confirmation on this.