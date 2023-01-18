Auto

10-seater Tata Magic EV breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023

Tata Magic EV rolls on 13-inch steel wheels with covers (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Homegrown carmaker Tata Motors has revealed the all-new Magic EV in India at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. Based on the Ace EV introduced on our shores in May last year, the compact EV primarily targets last-mile delivery services such as schools, stage carriage, and ambulances. The all-electric minivan is likely powered by the brand's EVOGEN powertrain and promises a range of 140km.

One of the top three automakers in the Indian market, Tata Motors holds the largest market share in both passenger as well as commercial EV segments.

The company has been steadily introducing new BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) models over the last few years.

To further expand its portfolio, the brand has now showcased the Magic EV minivan, primarily for commercial last-mile services.

The minivan sports blacked-out bumpers and steel wheels with covers

On the outside, the Tata Magic EV follows the brand's design philosophy seen on the Ace EV. It sports a black grille with chrome elements, a wide air dam, squared-out halogen headlamps, blacked-out bumpers with circular fog lamps, ORVMs, sliding-type rear doors with square windows, and 13-inch steel wheels with black-colored covers. Vertical-stacked taillamps are available at the rear end.

It promises a range of up to 140km

The technical details for Tata Magic EV are yet to be disclosed by carmaker. The EV is likely powered by the same EVOGEN powertrain seen on the Ace EV. The setup has fast charging capabilities and promises a range of up to 140km.

It will feature a 7.0-inch infotainment panel and rear-view camera

The interiors of the Tata Magic EV are under wraps. However, we expect the minivan to get a spacious 10-seater cabin and feature a minimalist dashboard design from the Ace EV, premium fabric upholstery, manual AC, a three-spoke steering wheel, a center-mounted instrument cluster, and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel with Bluetooth connectivity. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multi-point seatbelts and a rear-view camera.

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability of the Tata Magic EV will likely be announced by the EV maker in the coming weeks. We expect the all-electric minivan to carry a premium over the Ace EV, which starts at Rs. 9.9 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.