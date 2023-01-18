Auto

Honda Activa Smart's features leaked prior to launch

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 18, 2023, 01:40 pm 2 min read

Honda Activa Smart will flaunt an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese auto giant Honda is gearing up to launch an all-new Activa Smart model in India on January 23. Details of the upcoming scooter have now leaked online, ahead of its official debut. The new variant of the popular two-wheeler will feature Honda Ignition Security System (HISS), an anti-theft system generally seen on the brand's big bikes. It will likely remain mechanically unaltered.

Why does this story matter?

Activa is the best-selling scooter from Honda's stables in India. It dominates the scooter segment on our shores and became the first model to cross the 2.5 crore unit milestone in January last year.

The company is now planning to add an anti-theft system to the upcoming Activa Smart variant to make it more desirable than before and appeal to a wider audience base.

The scooter will sport an LED headlight and steel wheels

The upcoming Honda Activa Smart will likely retain the overall design of the current model. It will sport apron-mounted air vents, an LED headlight, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a flat footboard, an external fuel filler cap, a single-piece seat, a grab rail, a multifunctional key slot, and an LED taillight. The scooter will pack a semi-digital instrument cluster and ride on steel wheels.

It will be backed by a 110cc, single-cylinder engine

The Honda Activa Smart will remain mechanically identical. It will draw power from the same 110cc fuel-injected, air-cooled engine that develops 7.68hp of maximum power and 8.79Nm of peak torque. The mill should be linked to a CVT gearbox.

It will be equipped with Combined Braking System (CBS)

For the safety of the rider, the upcoming Honda Activa Smart will come equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance. The suspension duties should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit at the rear end of the scooter.

How much will it cost?

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Honda Activa Smart will be disclosed by the brand at its launch event on January 23 in India. We expect it to carry a premium over the standard model, which starts at Rs. 73,359 (ex-showroom).