Audi Q3 Sportback bookings open: Check alternative SUVs before ordering

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 06, 2023, 06:11 pm 3 min read

Audi Q3 Sportback can be booked by paying Rs. 2 lakh

German automaker Audi will launch its Q3 Sportback in India in the coming weeks. It can be booked by paying a token amount of Rs. 2 lakh. The four-wheeler has a stylish appearance, a spacious cabin with a variety of tech features, and a 2.0-liter, TFSI, turbo-petrol engine. In our market, it will take on rivals like BMW X1, Volvo XC40, and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

The Q3 Sportback should cost around Rs. 45 lakh

The Q3 Sportback sports a blacked-out grille with a mesh pattern, silvered skid plates, sleek LED headlights, split-type LED taillamps, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are power-adjustable front seats, six airbags, a wireless charger, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It runs on a 2.0-liter TFSI engine that makes 188bhp/320Nm. The mill is linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Toyota Fortuner: Price starts at Rs. 32.6 lakh

The Toyota Fortuner offers a lengthy hood, swept-back LED headlights with integrated DRLs, wrap-around taillamps, roof rails, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, there are seven airbags, ambient lighting, a 360-degree-view camera, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The four-wheeler is powered by a 2.7-liter petrol engine that makes 164hp/245Nm, and a 2.8-liter diesel mill that generates 201hp/500Nm.

Volvo XC40: Bears a price tag of Rs. 45.9 lakh

Volvo XC40 gets a clamshell hood, a blacked-out grille, "Thor's hammer" LED headlamps, vertically positioned LED taillights, a sunroof, and 18-inch wheels. An Android-based infotainment panel, five seats, eight airbags, and ADAS functions are offered inside. It draws power from a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine linked to a 48V integrated starter generator. The setup generates 197hp/300Nm and is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

2023 BMW X1: Price starts at Rs. 45.9 lakh

The 2023 BMW X1 has a long and muscular bonnet, a chromed kidney grille, sweptback LED headlights, flush-fitted door handles, wrap-around LED taillamps, roof rails, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Five seats, a panoramic sunroof, six airbags, and a 10.7-inch iDrive 8 infotainment system are offered inside. It is backed by a 1.5-liter, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine (136hp/230Nm), and a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder diesel mill (150hp/360Nm).

Mercedes-Benz GLA: Price begins at Rs. 46.5 lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLA flaunts a Panamericana grille with slats, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps with DRLs, a sunroof, and wrap-around LED taillamps. It gets a five-seater cabin featuring USB chargers, a touchscreen infotainment panel, cruise control, and multiple airbags for safety. The vehicle is fueled by a 1.3-liter petrol engine (160.9hp/250Nm) and a 2.0-liter diesel motor (187.7hp/400Nm). A 7/8-speed DCT gearbox handles the transmission duties.