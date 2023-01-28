Auto

2023 BMW X1 SUV goes official at Rs. 46 lakh

2023 BMW X1 flaunts an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: BMW)

German luxury carmaker BMW has launched the 2023 iteration of the popular X1 SUV in India with a starting price of Rs. 45.9 lakh (ex-showroom). It was shown at the "Joytown" event in Bengaluru. The updated car is an entry-level model for the brand, in the premium mid-size SUV segment on our shores. The four-wheeler is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since its arrival in 2009, the X1 has been a popular model for BMW across the globe. The SUV was one of the earliest models to enter the premium mid-size category.

The MY-2023 update showcased a major refresh, both in terms of design and powertrain of the four-wheeler.

The latest iteration of the SUV competes against the Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

The SUV sports a large kidney grille and designer wheels

The 2023 BMW X1 retains the silhouette of the outgoing model and sports a long and muscular bonnet, a large chromed kidney grille, sweptback LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, a raked windscreen, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, roof rails, and 18-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps are available at the rear.

It is backed by two powertrain options

The 2023 BMW X1 draws power from a 1.5-liter, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that develops 136hp/230Nm, and a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder diesel motor that generates 150hp/360Nm. The transmission duties on the SUV are handled by a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

The car features a panoramic sunroof and six airbags

On the inside, the 2023 BMW X1 gets a spacious five-seater cabin and features a dual-tone dashboard, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It packs a curved panel for a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.7-inch iDrive 8 infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and ADAS functions.

How much does it cost?

In India, the 2023 BMW X1 will set you back by Rs. 45.9 lakh for the xLine sDrive 18i variant and Rs. 47.9 lakh for the M Sport sDrive 18d trim level (all prices, ex-showroom). Deliveries are expected to begin in March.