Yamaha unveils Monster Energy MotoGP Edition line-up: Check features, price
Yamaha has unveiled the 2022 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition line-up of motorcycles and scooters in India. The special paint scheme is available for the RayZR 125, Aerox 155, MT-15 Version 2.0, and R15M models. The Japanese bikemaker had discontinued the Monster Energy decals earlier this year but seems to have brought them back on customer demand. All the two-wheelers remain mechanically unaltered.
- Yamaha is known for its racing pedigree around the world and has many victories in motorsport events such as MotoGP and World Superbike Championship under its belt.
- The Japanese bikemaker had introduced the Monster Energy MotoGP Edition paint scheme to celebrate the successful stints on the racetrack.
- The special paint is now available on the brand's sporty scooter and motorcycle offerings in India.
The Yamaha RayZR 125 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition costs Rs. 87,330 (ex-showroom). The scooter has an aggressive front fascia and features an apron-mounted headlamp unit, a flat footboard, a stepped-up seat, a side-mounted exhaust, a digital instrument console, alloy wheels, and a side-stand engine cut-off switch. It is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder engine (8hp/10.4Nm) with a hybrid power assist system.
Pricing for the Yamaha Aerox 155 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition will be announced soon. The scooter sits on an underbone frame and sports a dual LED headlight setup, an upswept exhaust, a single-piece seat, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, alloy wheels, and single-channel ABS. It is fueled by a 155cc, liquid-cooled engine that makes 14.8hp of power and 13.9Nm of torque.
The special edition Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 retails at Rs. 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The motorcycle has a deltabox frame and features a muscular fuel tank with extensions, an upswept exhaust, an all-LED lighting setup, Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, alloy wheels, and single-channel ABS. It draws power from a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine (18.2hp/14.1Nm) and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
The Yamaha R15M Monster Energy MotoGP Edition costs Rs. 1.91 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The supersport flaunts gold-colored inverted front forks, a sculpted fuel tank, projector LED headlight, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, a fully digital instrument console, alloy wheels, and dual-channel ABS. It is backed by a 155cc, liquid-cooled, engine (18.1hp/14.2Nm) with Variable Valve Actuation technology and is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.