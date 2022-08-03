Auto

Yamaha unveils Monster Energy MotoGP Edition line-up: Check features, price

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 03, 2022, 03:46 pm 2 min read

Yamaha Monster Energy MotoGP Edition vehicles will be sold exclusively through the Bluesquare dealerships

Yamaha has unveiled the 2022 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition line-up of motorcycles and scooters in India. The special paint scheme is available for the RayZR 125, Aerox 155, MT-15 Version 2.0, and R15M models. The Japanese bikemaker had discontinued the Monster Energy decals earlier this year but seems to have brought them back on customer demand. All the two-wheelers remain mechanically unaltered.

Context Why does this story matter?

Yamaha is known for its racing pedigree around the world and has many victories in motorsport events such as MotoGP and World Superbike Championship under its belt.

The Japanese bikemaker had introduced the Monster Energy MotoGP Edition paint scheme to celebrate the successful stints on the racetrack.

The special paint is now available on the brand's sporty scooter and motorcycle offerings in India.

Scooter #1 Yamaha RayZR 125

The Yamaha RayZR 125 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition costs Rs. 87,330 (ex-showroom). The scooter has an aggressive front fascia and features an apron-mounted headlamp unit, a flat footboard, a stepped-up seat, a side-mounted exhaust, a digital instrument console, alloy wheels, and a side-stand engine cut-off switch. It is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder engine (8hp/10.4Nm) with a hybrid power assist system.

Scooter #2 Yamaha Aerox 155

Pricing for the Yamaha Aerox 155 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition will be announced soon. The scooter sits on an underbone frame and sports a dual LED headlight setup, an upswept exhaust, a single-piece seat, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, alloy wheels, and single-channel ABS. It is fueled by a 155cc, liquid-cooled engine that makes 14.8hp of power and 13.9Nm of torque.

Bike #1 Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0

The special edition Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 retails at Rs. 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The motorcycle has a deltabox frame and features a muscular fuel tank with extensions, an upswept exhaust, an all-LED lighting setup, Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, alloy wheels, and single-channel ABS. It draws power from a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine (18.2hp/14.1Nm) and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Bike #2 Yamaha R15M

The Yamaha R15M Monster Energy MotoGP Edition costs Rs. 1.91 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The supersport flaunts gold-colored inverted front forks, a sculpted fuel tank, projector LED headlight, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, a fully digital instrument console, alloy wheels, and dual-channel ABS. It is backed by a 155cc, liquid-cooled, engine (18.1hp/14.2Nm) with Variable Valve Actuation technology and is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.