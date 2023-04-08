Auto

Top features of the 2024 Lexus LC Ultimate Edition explained

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 08, 2023, 10:18 am 2 min read

Lexus LC Ultimate Edition is offered in coupe and convertible forms

Toyota-owned luxury brand Lexus has introduced the 2024 version of its LC Ultimate Edition in Europe. It is offered in coupe as well as convertible guises. The car has fancy paintwork, an updated cabin with several tweaks, and a retuned 5.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, V8 engine. So, what are the top highlights of the premium four-wheeler? Let us find out.

The car has porcelain-inspired paintwork and forged wheels

The Ultimate Edition flaunts a matte-finished Hakugin White paintwork whose texture is inspired by Japanese porcelain. This is contrasted by black bodywork on the radiator grille, headlight surrounds, ORVMs, front and rear bumpers, and exhaust tips. The car also gets "incrementally formed canards," a black rear wing made of carbon fiber, and forged wheels in 20- and 21-inch sizes.

Threads from samurai armor are used for upholstery

The Ultimate Edition flaunts a Kachi-Blue (bluish-black) upholstery derived from threads used for samurai armor, and the vehicle's serial number on an aluminum plate in front of shift knob. There are also scuff plates with the words "Limited Edition" embossed on them, and Alcantara wrapping on the center console and door trims. Bucket-style seats and a curved display for instrumentation/infotainment round off the changes.

It gets an engine tweaked by a 'Takumi'

The Lexus LC Ultimate Edition draws power from a 5.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, V8 engine, that has been Takumi (master craftsman)-tuned for improved acceleration, a feeling of smoother rotation, and high-quality sound. In standard form, the mill makes 471hp of power and 540Nm of torque. Transmission duties on the car are taken care of by a quick-shifting 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Driving is now smoother

Lexus LC Ultimate Edition comes with a tweaked rear differential for improved acceleration response. The four-wheeler also gets shock absorber tuning, and changes to the suspension's coil springs, stabilizer spring rates, steering column, under-body braces, and axle hub bearing. The brake-by-wire system has a more seamless feel, while the Lexus Safety System + suite now comes with a host of new features.

What about its pricing and availability?

The Lexus LC Ultimate Edition will head to production in September this year. In Europe, it should cost more than the standard LC which began at €86,939 (around Rs. 78.3 lakh) for the model year 2023.