2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter launched at Rs. 1.43 lakh

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 07, 2023, 03:43 pm 2 min read

The 2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 has an under-seat storage measuring 24.5 liters (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese automaker Yamaha has unveiled the 2023 edition of the Aerox 155 scooter in India. Priced at Rs. 1,42,800 (ex-showroom), the vehicle now comes with a traction control system, offering more safety to riders. It gets a muscular design, a silver color scheme, a 155cc motor generating 14.8hp of output, and a range of convenience-related features for an enhanced riding experience.

Why does this story matter?

The Yamaha Aerox 155 has performed well in the Indian market, awing every two-wheeler enthusiast with its styling, performance, and new-age features. The 2023 iteration now offers even more goodies.

It is the first in the segment to get a traction control system, offering better control in low traction situations by reducing wheelspin.

Additionally, it is now OBD-2 system compliant and uses E20 fuel.

The vehicle gets 14-inch alloy wheels

The 2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 sits on an underbone frame. It comes in Metallic Black, Racing Blue, and Grey Vermillion colors. The scooter features LED headlights mounted on the front, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, a power socket up front, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, hazard lamps, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and an external fuel lid. It rides on 14-inch alloy wheels with disc brakes.

A powerful 155cc liquid-cooled motor is onboard

The 2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 houses a 155cc, liquid-cooled, motor with a Variable Valve Actuation system, linked to a CVT transmission unit. The engine generates a maximum power of 14.8hp at 8,000rpm and 13.9Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm.

The scooter comes with a single-channel ABS

The 2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 is equipped with a 230mm disc brake on the front wheel and a 130mm drum brake on the rear. Safety features include a single-channel ABS and side-stand engine cut-off feature. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are handled by telescopic forks on the front and twin gas-charged rear shock absorbers. The vehicle is now OBD-2 system and E20 fuel compliant.

2023 Yamaha Aerox 155: Pricing and availability

The 2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 is priced at Rs. 1,42,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Yamaha is selling the vehicle in Metallic Black, Racing Blue, and Grey Vermillion trims.