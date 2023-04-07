2023 Yamaha MT-15 V2 goes official at Rs. 1.65 lakh
Yamaha has introduced the launch 2023 iteration of the MT-15 V2 motorbike in India. The vehicle starts at Rs. 1,64,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and comes in Standard and Y-Connect variants. The latter benefits from Bluetooth connectivity. As for the highlights, the motorcycle gets a high-riding stance, a 155cc single-cylinder engine, a 6-speed gearbox, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It generates a maximum output of 18.1hp.
Why does this story matter?
- The Yamaha MT-15 enjoyed widespread popularity during its time. The newer MT-15 V2, launched last year became the highest-selling MT-15 in a month, recording 62% YoY growth compared to its predecessor.
- Now, the 2023 model is here to raise the rivalry in the roadster segment.
- The new bike takes on the KTM 125 Duke, Bajaj Pulsar NS200, and Apache RTR 200 4V.
It sports 17-inch alloy wheels
The 2023 Yamaha MT-15 V2 remains unaltered on the styling part, sporting a projector-style headlight with twin DRLs, a muscular fuel tank with 10-liter capacity, a step-up seat, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, an LED taillight, side-slung upswept exhaust, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The motorcycle packs an LCD instrument console. Optional accessories like a tank pad, skid plate, USB charger, and adjustable levers can also be availed.
It houses a 155cc single-cylinder engine
The 2023 Yamaha MT-15 V2 retains the 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a Variable Valve Actuation system. With the 6-speed gearbox, it can deliver 18.1hp at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 14.2Nm at 7,500rpm. The new OBD-2 hardware helps retrieve the vehicle's diagnostic information.
The motorbike features dual-channel ABS and Traction Control system
The 2023 Yamaha MT-15 V2 gets dual-channel ABS along with 282mm front and 220mm rear disc brakes. It comes with a Traction Control system. It has a kerb weight of 141kg and 170mm of ground clearance. Suspension duties are handled by upside-down front forks and a linked-type mono-shock unit on the rear end. The Y-Connect variant of the bike offers Bluetooth for smartphone connectivity.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 V2: Pricing and availability
The 2023 Yamaha MT-15 V2 is offered in six color variants, including Dark Matte Blue, Metallic Black, Cyan Storm, Ice Fluo-vermillion, Racing Blue, and Metallic Black DLX. In India, the bike starts at Rs. 1,64,900.