2023 Yamaha MT-15 V2 goes official at Rs. 1.65 lakh

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 07, 2023, 01:54 pm 2 min read

The 2023 Yamaha MT-15 V2 has a Deltabox frame (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha has introduced the launch 2023 iteration of the MT-15 V2 motorbike in India. The vehicle starts at Rs. 1,64,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and comes in Standard and Y-Connect variants. The latter benefits from Bluetooth connectivity. As for the highlights, the motorcycle gets a high-riding stance, a 155cc single-cylinder engine, a 6-speed gearbox, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It generates a maximum output of 18.1hp.

Why does this story matter?

The Yamaha MT-15 enjoyed widespread popularity during its time. The newer MT-15 V2, launched last year became the highest-selling MT-15 in a month, recording 62% YoY growth compared to its predecessor.

Now, the 2023 model is here to raise the rivalry in the roadster segment.

The new bike takes on the KTM 125 Duke, Bajaj Pulsar NS200, and Apache RTR 200 4V.

It sports 17-inch alloy wheels

The 2023 Yamaha MT-15 V2 remains unaltered on the styling part, sporting a projector-style headlight with twin DRLs, a muscular fuel tank with 10-liter capacity, a step-up seat, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, an LED taillight, side-slung upswept exhaust, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The motorcycle packs an LCD instrument console. Optional accessories like a tank pad, skid plate, USB charger, and adjustable levers can also be availed.

It houses a 155cc single-cylinder engine

The 2023 Yamaha MT-15 V2 retains the 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a Variable Valve Actuation system. With the 6-speed gearbox, it can deliver 18.1hp at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 14.2Nm at 7,500rpm. The new OBD-2 hardware helps retrieve the vehicle's diagnostic information.

The motorbike features dual-channel ABS and Traction Control system

The 2023 Yamaha MT-15 V2 gets dual-channel ABS along with 282mm front and 220mm rear disc brakes. It comes with a Traction Control system. It has a kerb weight of 141kg and 170mm of ground clearance. Suspension duties are handled by upside-down front forks and a linked-type mono-shock unit on the rear end. The Y-Connect variant of the bike offers Bluetooth for smartphone connectivity.

2023 Yamaha MT-15 V2: Pricing and availability

The 2023 Yamaha MT-15 V2 is offered in six color variants, including Dark Matte Blue, Metallic Black, Cyan Storm, Ice Fluo-vermillion, Racing Blue, and Metallic Black DLX. In India, the bike starts at Rs. 1,64,900.