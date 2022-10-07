Auto

Ducati Multistrada V4 S receives updated electronics, new paint scheme

Ducati Multistrada V4 S receives updated electronics, new paint scheme

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 07, 2022, 05:45 pm 2 min read

Ducati Multistrada V4 S rides on either wire-spoked or alloy wheels (Photo credit: Ducati)

Italian motorcycle giant Ducati has updated its flagship ADV model, the Multistrada V4 S in India with a new electronic suite and an all-new paint scheme called Iceberg White. It now features a new "Minimum Preload" function, which helps reduce the ride height of the bike and makes it easier for the rider to place the feet on the ground firmly.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ducati had introduced the "Multistrada" range in 2003 as a lightweight dual-sport motorcycle line-up. However, the original model received criticism for weak performance and small fuel tank capacity.

The Italian marque provided a complete overhaul to the bike in 2010 and equipped it with various electronic riding aids.

The newest model features radar-based adaptive cruise control and a semi-active suspension setup.

Design The motorcycle has a prominent beak design and split-type seats

The Ducati Multistrada V4 S sits on a monocoque chassis and flaunts a prominent beak design, a muscular 22-liter fuel tank, dual LED headlights with integrated DRLs, an adjustable windscreen, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. The ADV houses a 6.5-inch full-color TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity. It rides on either wire-spoked or alloy wheels.

Information It is backed by a 1,158cc, V4 engine

The Ducati Multistrada V4 S is powered by a 1,158cc, 'Granturismo,' V4 engine that churns out a maximum power of 170hp at 10,500rpm and a peak torque of 125Nm at 8,750rpm. The mill is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, with a bi-directional quickshifter.

Safety The ADV gets new "Minimum Preload" function for better handling

For rider's safety, the Multistrada V4 S is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with cornering ABS, Ducati traction control, wheelie control, radar-based adaptive cruise control, and four riding modes: Sport, Touring, Urban, and Enduro. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by semi-active 50mm inverted forks at the front and an electronically-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Information Ducati Multistrada V4 S: Pricing

In India, the Ducati Multistrada V4 S ranges between Rs. 25.49 lakh and Rs. 26.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), depending on the choice of wheels and paint job. The ADV can be booked online or through the brand's dealerships.