Ducati Multistrada V4 S receives updated electronics, new paint scheme
Italian motorcycle giant Ducati has updated its flagship ADV model, the Multistrada V4 S in India with a new electronic suite and an all-new paint scheme called Iceberg White. It now features a new "Minimum Preload" function, which helps reduce the ride height of the bike and makes it easier for the rider to place the feet on the ground firmly.
- Ducati had introduced the "Multistrada" range in 2003 as a lightweight dual-sport motorcycle line-up. However, the original model received criticism for weak performance and small fuel tank capacity.
- The Italian marque provided a complete overhaul to the bike in 2010 and equipped it with various electronic riding aids.
- The newest model features radar-based adaptive cruise control and a semi-active suspension setup.
The Ducati Multistrada V4 S sits on a monocoque chassis and flaunts a prominent beak design, a muscular 22-liter fuel tank, dual LED headlights with integrated DRLs, an adjustable windscreen, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. The ADV houses a 6.5-inch full-color TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity. It rides on either wire-spoked or alloy wheels.
The Ducati Multistrada V4 S is powered by a 1,158cc, 'Granturismo,' V4 engine that churns out a maximum power of 170hp at 10,500rpm and a peak torque of 125Nm at 8,750rpm. The mill is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, with a bi-directional quickshifter.
For rider's safety, the Multistrada V4 S is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with cornering ABS, Ducati traction control, wheelie control, radar-based adaptive cruise control, and four riding modes: Sport, Touring, Urban, and Enduro. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by semi-active 50mm inverted forks at the front and an electronically-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.
In India, the Ducati Multistrada V4 S ranges between Rs. 25.49 lakh and Rs. 26.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), depending on the choice of wheels and paint job. The ADV can be booked online or through the brand's dealerships.