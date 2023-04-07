Is 2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America better than Ducati Multistrada V4
Iconic bikemaker Harley-Davidson has revealed the 2023 Pan America 1250 Special in India with a price tag of Rs. 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The ADV is now available in the top-spec Special version only. At that price point, it rivals the Ducati Multistrada V4 in the liter-class ADV segment. Can the newcomer take down the established champion? Let's find out.
Why does this story matter?
- Touted as one of the oldest bike makers around the world, Harley-Davidson has been venturing into new categories in the past few years. Now, the automaker currently competes in the cruiser, streetfighter, as well as ADV segments.
- The brand introduced the Pan America 1250 in 2020 as its first-ever adventure-touring offering for the global markets. The company has now introduced the updated 2023 iteration.
Harley-Davidson Pan America looks more appealing with its butch design
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special features a 21-liter muscular fuel tank, a wide LED headlight, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, an aluminum bash plate, and rides on either cast-alloy or wire-spoke wheels. Ducati Multistrada V4 has a sculpted fuel tank, dual LED headlamps with DRLs, a raised windscreen, carbon fiber winglets, split-type seats, Akrapovic dual exhausts, and rolls on forged aluminum wheels.
Ducati Multistrada V4 packs a more powerful engine
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 draws power from a Revolution Max 1,252cc, V-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 150hp and 127Nm of peak torque. Ducati Multistrada V4 is backed by a 1,103cc, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, V4 engine that churns out a maximum power of 215.5hp and a peak torque of 123.6Nm. Both mills are paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
The bikes are equipped with dual-channel ABS and traction control
For the safety of the rider, both the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special and Ducati Multistrada V4 come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. Suspension duties on both ADVs are taken care of by inverted forks at the front and adjustable mono-shock units at the rear end.
Which one should you buy?
In India, the 2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special can be yours at a price tag of Rs. 24.49 lakh, while the Ducati Multistrada V4 ranges between Rs. 21.48 lakh and Rs. 31.48 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Multistrada V4 makes more sense as it offers an aggressive design, a powerful engine, and has an overall better brand value and reach.