Auto

Is 2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America better than Ducati Multistrada V4

Is 2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America better than Ducati Multistrada V4

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 07, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

Both ADVs feature an upright transparent windscreen and knuckle guards

Iconic bikemaker Harley-Davidson has revealed the 2023 Pan America 1250 Special in India with a price tag of Rs. 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The ADV is now available in the top-spec Special version only. At that price point, it rivals the Ducati Multistrada V4 in the liter-class ADV segment. Can the newcomer take down the established champion? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Touted as one of the oldest bike makers around the world, Harley-Davidson has been venturing into new categories in the past few years. Now, the automaker currently competes in the cruiser, streetfighter, as well as ADV segments.

The brand introduced the Pan America 1250 in 2020 as its first-ever adventure-touring offering for the global markets. The company has now introduced the updated 2023 iteration.

Harley-Davidson Pan America looks more appealing with its butch design

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special features a 21-liter muscular fuel tank, a wide LED headlight, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, an aluminum bash plate, and rides on either cast-alloy or wire-spoke wheels. Ducati Multistrada V4 has a sculpted fuel tank, dual LED headlamps with DRLs, a raised windscreen, carbon fiber winglets, split-type seats, Akrapovic dual exhausts, and rolls on forged aluminum wheels.

Ducati Multistrada V4 packs a more powerful engine

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 draws power from a Revolution Max 1,252cc, V-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 150hp and 127Nm of peak torque. Ducati Multistrada V4 is backed by a 1,103cc, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, V4 engine that churns out a maximum power of 215.5hp and a peak torque of 123.6Nm. Both mills are paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The bikes are equipped with dual-channel ABS and traction control

For the safety of the rider, both the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special and Ducati Multistrada V4 come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. Suspension duties on both ADVs are taken care of by inverted forks at the front and adjustable mono-shock units at the rear end.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special can be yours at a price tag of Rs. 24.49 lakh, while the Ducati Multistrada V4 ranges between Rs. 21.48 lakh and Rs. 31.48 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Multistrada V4 makes more sense as it offers an aggressive design, a powerful engine, and has an overall better brand value and reach.