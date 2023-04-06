Auto

Kia Carens Luxury (O) trim launched at Rs. 17 Lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 06, 2023, 04:25 pm 2 min read

Kia Carens Luxury (O) features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

South Korean carmaker Kia Motors has introduced an all-new Luxury (O) variant of the Carens in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom). It sits between the Luxury and Luxury Plus trim levels in the MPV's line-up and is offered with both petrol and diesel engines. It gets a single-pane sunroof and multi-drive modes linked with mood lighting.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since its debut in February last year, the Carens has become a popular model for Kia Motors in the Indian market.

The four-wheeler managed to bag over 50,000 bookings in a month after its arrival on our shores.

The MPV also won the highly-coveted ICOTY or Indian Car Of The Year title for 2023.

The car gets connected LED taillights and a chrome-surrounded grille

The Kia Carens Luxury (O) variant retains the overall silhouette of the range-topping Luxury Plus model. It features sleek LED headlights with split-style DRLs, a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, LED fog lamps, roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out pillars, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. The rear end of the car is graced by connected LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna.

It features a single-pane sunroof and multi-color mood lighting

On the inside, the Kia Carens Luxury (O) model features a single-pane sunroof, drive modes linked with multi-color mood lighting, and LED cabin lamps over the Luxury trim. The seven-seater cabin gets a minimalist dashboard, perforated leatherette upholstery, an air purifier, a Bose sound system, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags.

It is offered with two powertrain options

The Kia Carens Luxury (O) trim level is offered with either a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 157hp/253Nm or a 1.5-liter diesel motor that churns out 113hp/250Nm. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed torque converter automatic or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Kia Carens Luxury (O) trim: Worth buying?

In India, the Kia Carens Luxury (O) is available at Rs. 17 lakh for the 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine and Rs. 17.7 lakh for the 1.5-liter diesel motor (all prices, ex-showroom). With a difference of Rs. 1.45 lakh and Rs. 1.1 lakh for the respective Luxury Plus trims, the new model offers many features from the range-topping version at an overall value-for-money proposition.