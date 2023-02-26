Auto

2023 Indian Sport Chief goes official: Check top features

2023 Indian Sport Chief goes official: Check top features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 26, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

2023 Indian Sport Chief features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Indian Motorcycle)

US-based bikemaker Indian Motorcycle has officially unveiled the 2023 Sport Chief for the global markets with a starting price tag of $18,999 (approximately Rs. 15.75 lakh). Based on the standard Chief model, the cruiser motorcycle gets a quarter fairing and a new upright handlebar with six-inch risers for a sporty appeal. Here's a quick look at the top features of the sporty two-wheeler.

Why does this story matter?

Known for creating some of the most powerful cruiser motorcycles across the globe, Indian Motorcycle has become a go-to choice for people looking for reliable and comfortable long-distance cruising bikes.

The Chief is one of the best-selling offerings from the bikemaker in the US and European markets.

The 2023 Sport Chief gets slightly altered ergonomics for an overall sporty riding position.

It retains the design of the standard Chief motorcycle

The 2023 Indian Sport Chief retains the design language seen on the standard Chief model. It has a typical cruiser motorcycle silhouette and flaunts a teardrop-shaped muscular fuel tank, upright handlebar with six-inch risers, a round LED headlamp unit with a quarter fairing, a rider-only saddle, a fender-mounted sleek LED taillamp, and side-mounted dual exhausts. The bike rides on dual-tone alloy wheels.

Full-color touchscreen console with turn-by-turn navigation system

Unlike the old-school semi-digital cluster seen on the previous-generation Chief model, the 2023 Indian Sport Chief gets a circular full-color TFT touchscreen console with the brand's Ride command system that provides turn-by-turn navigation and Bluetooth connectivity. The system allows the rider to get various information regarding the vehicle's health via a dedicated smartphone app. It also gets easy readouts for the navigation function.

The cruiser gets upgraded Brembo brakes and KYB front forks

For the safety of the rider, the 2023 Indian Sport Chief comes equipped with upgraded Brembo-sourced disc brakes with four-piston calipers and semi-floating rotors on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. Suspension duties are taken care of by 46mm KYB inverted forks at the front and Fox piggyback dual shock absorbers at the rear end.

It is backed by a 1,890cc V-twin engine

The 2023 Indian Sport Chief draws power from a 1,890cc, air-cooled, "Thunderstroke 116," 49-degree V-twin engine that churns out a maximum power of 79hp and a peak torque of 162.7Nm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.