What to expect from the upcoming Honda CB350 cafe racer?

Honda CB350 cafe racer will retain the 21hp, 348cc engine. Representative image (Photo credit: Honda)

After the success of the H'ness CB350 and CB350RS, Japanese marque Honda is now planning to introduce the CB350 cafe racer model in India soon. In the latest development, pictures of the upcoming CB350-based motorcycle have been leaked ahead of its official launch by Rushlane. The two-wheeler will flaunt a sporty quarter fairing and a rider-only saddle to complete the cafe racer look.

Why does this story matter?

Honda had a successful run of over two years with its CB350 twins, the H'ness and RS, in India.

Both bikes received praise from critics as well as customers for offering neo-retro styling, along with modern connectivity functions and a capable engine.

The bikemaker is now planning to expand the line-up by offering a cafe racer-styled motorcycle on the tried-and-tested platform of the CB350.

The cafe racer will flaunt a rider-only saddle

The upcoming Honda CB350 cafe racer will retain the overall design language of the H'ness and RS models. It will flaunt a sloping fuel tank, a wide handlebar, a round LED headlamp unit, an upswept exhaust, a rider-only saddle with a cowl, a squared-out taillamp, and large chrome fenders. It will pack a semi-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and ride on alloy wheels.

It will be backed by a 348cc, single-cylinder engine

Much like its siblings, the H'ness and RS, the upcoming CB350 cafe racer will draw power from a 348.3cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 20.8hp and a peak torque of 30Nm. The mill will likely be linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

It should come equipped with dual-channel ABS and traction control

On the safety front, the upcoming Honda CB350 cafe racer will come equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control for better ride and handling characteristics. Suspension duties on the sporty motorcycle should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

How much will it cost?

The pricing details of the upcoming CB350 cafe racer should be announced by Honda at its launch event in India, sometime in the coming months. We expect it to carry a premium over the CB350RS model, which starts at Rs. 2.05 lakh (ex-showroom).