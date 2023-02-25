Auto

New-generation Audi A3 sedan spotted testing: What to expect?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 25, 2023, 03:48 pm 2 min read

Upcoming Audi A3 sedan will get adaptive LED headlights. Representative image (Photo credit: Audi)

German luxury carmaker Audi is gearing up to launch the new-generation A3 sedan. Test mules of the updated car were spotted doing cold-weather test runs, albeit in a partially camouflaged avatar. The upcoming four-wheeler is expected to receive minor tweaks to its front fascia, along with redesigned bumpers to increase its visual appeal. The model should likely be launched by early 2024.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since it arrived in 1996, the A3 has been an entry-level model for Audi's "A" range of sedans across the globe. The car is currently one of the best-selling models for the automaker.

Based on the Volkswagen group's modular MQB platform, the four-wheeler offers nimble ride and handling characteristics, without compromising on safety.

The company is planning to offer a facelifted version now.

The sedan will flaunt a sloping roofline and designer wheels

On the outside, the upcoming Audi A3 will retain the overall design of the current model and will flaunt a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, sleek LED headlights, a large black grille, and a raked windscreen. The sedan will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna will grace the rear end.

It will be offered with a mild-hybrid powertrain

The technical details of the new-generation Audi A3 are yet to be disclosed by the carmaker. However, we expect the sedan to draw power from a 2.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system that generates 201hp of power and 320Nm of peak torque.

It will feature an electric sunroof and multi-color ambient lighting

The interiors of the facelifted Audi A3 are under wraps. We expect the sedan to get a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, multi-color ambient lighting, a wireless charger, Audi's Virtual Cockpit, and a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

How much will it cost?

The pricing details of the upcoming Audi A3 will be announced by the carmaker at its launch event, sometime in early 2024. For reference, the current generation model starts at $35,400 (approximately Rs. 29.35 lakh) in the US.