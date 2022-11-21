Auto

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 v/s Honda CB350RS: Which is better?

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 v/s Honda CB350RS: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 21, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Both motorcycles ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has started its innings in India with quite a bang. Over 50,000 units of the retro-inspired scrambler have been sold in just three months since its debut. The motorcycle has stirred the 350cc segment and seems to be headed to an undisputed victory. However, Honda plans to spoil the party with the CB350RS. Which one is a better option?

Context Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield is a leader in the 350cc retro-inspired motorcycle segment by quite a margin.

The Chennai-based marque has increased its dominance over the years with capable bikes such as the Classic 350 and the newest entrant, Hunter 350.

However, the reigning champion here seems to have finally met its match in form of the CB350RS model from Honda.

Design Hunter 350 looks better with an old-school charm

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 flaunts a 13-liter teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a blacked-out round headlamp unit, a ribbed-pattern seat, an upswept exhaust, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a circular LED taillamp. Honda CB350RS sports a 15-liter fuel tank, a round LED headlight, a single-piece seat, a lengthy exhaust, a sleek LED taillight, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Both scramblers roll on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Performance The CB350RS delivers a higher power output

The Hunter 350 is powered by a 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, J-series engine that generates a maximum power of 20.2hp and a peak torque of 27Nm. The CB350RS is backed by a 348.36cc, air-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder motor that churns out 20.78hp of maximum power and 30Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both bikes are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety CB350RS offers more safety

In terms of rider safety, both the Hunter 350 and CB350RS are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. The latter also gets Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system. The suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers on the rear end of both motorcycles.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 ranges between Rs. 1.5 lakh and Rs. 1.69 lakh, while the Honda CB350RS is available between Rs. 2.05 lakh and Rs. 2.06 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Hunter 350 provides better looks and nimble handling characteristics at an affordable price tag. However, our vote goes in favor of CB350RS for better safety equipment and an overall refined engine.