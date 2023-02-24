Auto

2023 Peugeot 508 breaks cover with stunning looks: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 24, 2023, 04:52 pm 2 min read

Range-topping 2023 Peugeot 508 rolls on designer wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires (Photo credit: Peugeot)

French marque Peugeot has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the 508 sedan and station wagon models for the global markets. The futuristic-looking car is offered in three trim levels: Allure, GT, and Peugeot Sport Engineered. The four-wheeler features a refreshed fascia with the signature three-claw design for the LED DRLs and a revised lion badge on the grille.

Why does this story matter?

Stellantis group-owned Peugeot has been a strong contender in the premium mid-size sedan and station wagon segments since 2010 with its 508 model.

However, the competition has been heating up in recent years, with the focus shifting to SUVs.

Now the company has updated the popular vehicle to appeal to the younger audience with its new-age signature 3-claw design and a tech-forward i-Cockpit system.

The sedan flaunts a multi-element 'Corporate' grille and designer wheels

The 2023 Peugeot 508 looks futuristic with a long and sculpted bonnet, a multi-element 'Corporate' grille with a revised lion badge on the center, sleek matrix LED headlights, signature three-claw DRLs, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, the car is flanked by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a diffuser are available at the rear end.

It is backed by multiple powertrain options

The 2023 Peugeot 508 is offered with a choice of a 1.2-liter turbocharged, three-cylinder petrol engine (130hp), a 1.6-liter, inline-four petrol unit (2018hp), a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder turbodiesel motor (130hp), and three plug-in hybrid petrol-electric powertrains developing 180hp, 225hp, and 360hp, respectively.

The car features the i-Cockpit infotainment system and ADAS functions

On the inside, the 2023 Peugeot 508 has a spacious five-seater cabin and features an all-black dashboard, premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters. It packs a 10.0-inch i-Cockpit infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

How much does it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the 2023 Peugeot 508 are yet to be disclosed by the carmaker. For reference, the current generation sedan model starts at $57,490 (approximately Rs. 47.55 lakh) in the US.