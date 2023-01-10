Auto

Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution hypercar debuts with 1,817hp V8 engine

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 10, 2023, 11:12 am 2 min read

Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution is fueled by a 6.6-liter V8 engine (Photo credit: Hennessey)

US automaker Hennessey has unveiled its Venom F5 Revolution car. It is a track-focused version of the Venom F5 and its production is limited to just 24 units. As for highlights, the car has an aggressive design, a driver-focused two-seater cabin, and an improved suspension setup. It is backed by a 6.6-liter V8 engine that puts out 1,817hp of power.

Why does this story matter?

Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution is more track-focused than the regular Venom F5 but still road-legal. It has been re-engineered for improved handling and more downforce.

The supercar tips the scales at less than 1,360kg and is targeting a top speed of over 500km/h.

It will make its global public debut on January 15, and only a few units of the four-wheeler are still available.

The car has an adjustable rear wing

Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution has a lengthy hood, a large carbon fiber air splitter, sleek headlights, dive planes in front of the wheels, and a roof-mounted air scoop. It is flanked by ORVMs, two doors, air scoops, and large multi-spoke alloy wheels. An adjustable full-width wing with stars-and-stripes endplates, taillamps, and circular exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

The vehicle gets bucket-style seats, track telemetry system

The Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution offers a driver-focused blacked-out cabin with red accents on the bucket-style seats and door panels. There is also an F1-inspired carbon fiber steering wheel and a minimalist dashboard. The supercar houses a track telemetry system that monitors lap times, cornering G-forces, splits, and other information in real-time. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags.

It runs on a 1,817hp V8 mill

The Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution supercar is fueled by a 6.6-liter "Fury" V8 engine that makes a maximum power of 1,817hp and a peak torque of 1,617Nm. The mill is linked to an automated single-clutch gearbox and a limited-slip differential. A double-wishbone suspension setup with aggressive alignment settings, and adjustable dampers that permit trackside calibration, ensure better performance.

Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution: Price and availability

In the US, the Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution carries a starting price tag of $2.7 million (around Rs. 22.2 crore) and is limited to just 24 units. Many of its units have already been sold, and only a handful remain.