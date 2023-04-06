Auto

2024 Jeep Wrangler v/s 2023 model: Know the key differences

2024 Jeep Wrangler v/s 2023 model: Know the key differences

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 06, 2023, 03:26 pm 2 min read

2024 Jeep Wrangler rides on 18-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Jeep)

US-based SUV specialist Jeep has taken the wraps off the 2024 iteration of its most popular model, the Wrangler, for the global markets. The offroad-biased SUV features a revamped version of the signature seven-slatted grille and a factory-installed winch at the front, providing an overall refreshed look. Here's a quick look at how the new model differs from the 2023 version.

Why does this story matter?

Introduced in 1986 as a successor to the iconic CJ series of SUVs, the Wrangler went on to become one of the most popular models from the stables of Jeep.

The SUV has become a go-to model for offroading enthusiasts across the globe for its versatile chassis with a solid rear axle and an impressive crawl ratio of up to 100:1.

The SUV gets a redesigned seven-slatted grille and all-terrain tires

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler retains the overall design philosophy of the 2023 model. It features a slightly revamped version of the signature seven-slatted grille and front bumper-mounted electric winch to differentiate it from the outgoing model. The SUV gets a muscular bonnet, rounded LED headlights with LED DRLs, removable full-frame doors, squared-out LED taillights, and 18-inch alloy wheels with 35-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires.

It features an all-new 12.3-inch infotainment panel

On the inside, the 2024 Jeep Wrangler has a spacious five-seater cabin similar to the 2023 model. However, the updated SUV now features an all-new 12.3-inch infotainment panel with Uconnect 5 and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It gets 12-way powered front seats, a 9-speaker Alpine sound system, premium nappa leather upholstery, a digital instrument cluster, multiple airbags, and ADAS functions.

It is offered with multiple powertrain options

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler is backed by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine (270hp/400Nm); a 3.6-liter V6 unit (285hp/352Nm); a 2.0-liter, '4xe,' plug-in hybrid setup (375hp/637Nm); and a 6.4-liter, naturally-aspirated, V8 motor (470hp/637Nm). The mills are mated to a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Is the 2024 Jeep Wrangler better than the 2023 model?

Pricing and availability details of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler are yet to be revealed by the automaker. The updated SUV will be previewed for the general public from April 7 onward at the 2023 New York Auto Show. In our opinion, the 2024 version of the Wrangler offers more value with its refreshed design, all-new infotainment system, and capable powertrains.